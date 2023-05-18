Former Cardiff City manager Steve Morison is under serious consideration to return to the club as manager, according to WalesOnline.

The Bluebirds are currently beginning their search for a new manager as they announced on Tuesday that Lamouchi will leave the club once his contract expires, and he will not be staying on as their permanent manager.

Who is the frame for the Cardiff City job?

It emerged on Wednesday that the club had reportedly offered the vacant role to former defender and Lamouchi’s assistant manager Sol Bamba.

However, there has been conflicting reports about this story as talkSPORT have reported that the former Cardiff defender and captain is ready to accept the role, while WalesOnline have stated that the club have distanced themselves from the talk and are continuing their managerial search.

It now seems the former Cardiff manager Steve Morison is another name in the frame for the job. Cardiff sacked Morison back in September after a poor start to the season, and he was replaced by former Cardiff defender Mark Hudson.

However, that appointed didn’t work out either as the club sat in the bottom half of the table, so the club decided to bring in former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi.

Lamouchi did what was required of him and kept the club in the Championship, but it now seems Cardiff want to go down a different route and look to an old manger.

Morison’s name had creeped up the favourites list, but now according to WalesOnline the club are considering re-appointing Morison, which would make it a first for Vincent Tan in re-hiring an old manager.

Would Steve Morison be a good appointment?

Morison has previous experience at the club, not only as the first team manager, but he was originally brought in to work in the academy.

So, when he was appointed Cardiff’s manager, he used his knowledge of the academy well and brought some of the younger players up with him. This, plus some decent signings, meant Cardiff looked an exciting proposition once again; however, results tailed off, and it never seemed to get going again.

There is no doubt that Morison knows Cardiff very well and the players that are already at the club, but you could argue that it is the same set of players that he didn’t get a tune out of in the first place. Either way, it seems Morison is a new contender for the Cardiff City managerial vacancy.