Cardiff City confirm significant update involving key figure after Derby County win

Cardiff City have confirmed that Steve Morison has signed a deal as manager until the summer of 2023.

The former Millwall striker was named as Mick McCarthy’s successor on a caretaker basis earlier this season, stepping up from his role as academy boss.

After impressing initially, the Bluebirds stated that Morison would keep the role until the end of the current campaign, but he has already done enough to warrant an extension.

That’s after the club announced this evening that the 38-year-old has signed fresh terms that extend his deal by another 12 months.

The news comes after Cardiff beat Derby County 1-0 this evening, a result which saw them take a big step to securing their safety, even if they weren’t in much danger anyway. The Welsh side are 16 points clear of 22nd placed Barnsley, but the Tykes do have two games in hand.

Speaking to the club’s media, Morison outlined his delight at landing the job on a longer basis and already has an eye on next season.

“The remit is clear: it’s my job to ensure we finish this season in the strongest possible way before we rebuild our squad with some fresh faces in the summer and further develop our younger players ahead of the new season.”

The verdict

This is a move that makes total sense for Cardiff as Morison has done a fantastic job in difficult circumstances and deserves to be rewarded for that.

He has shown a willingness to give youngsters a chance, and he has brought back the fighting spirit that had made the Bluebirds so successful in recent years.

Now, he has the added security which will allow him to plan for next season as he looks to build a team that can try to compete at the other end of the table in the 22/23 campaign.

