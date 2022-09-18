Cardiff City confirm significant club decision

Cardiff City have confirmed that Steve Morison has left the club after their mixed start to the season.

The rookie boss was named as caretaker last season, before impressing enough to earn the job on a permanent basis, with the 39-year-old overseeing a major overhaul in the summer ahead of his first full campaign.

However, he has lasted just ten games, as the club announced this afternoon that Morison had departed, with Mark Hudson taking over until a replacement is found.

“Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties.

“We’d like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff City, stabilising the first team last season and helping to evolve our squad in line with the club’s philosophy this summer. We wish him the best for the future.”

Morison’s final game in charge of the Welsh outfit came as they were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield Town away from home yesterday.

Whoever is appointed will inherit a club that is 18th in the table after 11 games.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas

The verdict

This has certainly come as a surprise as there was a ridiculously high turnover of players at Cardiff in the summer and it was always going to take time for things to click.

In fairness to Morison, there had been signs that things were coming together, with the win at Middlesbrough in the week particularly impressive.

However, the points return isn’t great, so some may agree with the decision and it’s now down to the board to ensure a good replacement is brought in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.