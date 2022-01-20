Cardiff City confirm second January addition from Premier League club

Cardiff City have utilised the loan market to great effect once again as they have confirmed the addition of Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle.

The 20-year-old links up with Steve Morison’s side for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, having spent the first half of the season with German second tier side Hamburg.

Having lost left-sided player Ryan Giles back to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month, a loan slot opened up in the Bluebirds’ matchday squad, with Cody Drameh arriving from Leeds last week to take up that.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Cardiff City players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Robert Glatzel? Yes No

There was still room to manoeuvre though and Morison has bolstered his midfield creatively with the addition of Doyle.

The youngster has made seven appearances under Pep Guardiola in City’s senior side during his career, with just one of those coming in the Premier League.

Doyle was set for a Championship move earlier in the season with Huddersfield Town but he opted for Hamburg instead – now though he will get his first taste of EFL football with Cardiff.

The Verdict

This is a good step for Doyle’s development if Pep Guardiola thinks he has a long-term future at the Etihad.

The fact he has been used in the first-team sparingly in the last two years is a good thing but his stint at Hamburg will not have panned out how he hoped.

Doyle though is arriving at a team struggling at the lower end of the Championship table and it’s clear that they need a fresh injection of creativity in the engine room.

He should be able to provide that and give something different to the likes of Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks and Leandro Bacuna so it has to be seen as a positive addition.