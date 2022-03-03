Cardiff City confirm player agreement finalised

Cardiff City have confirmed that forward Isaak Davies has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign for the Bluebirds, featuring in 20 Championship games this season, scoring one goal and registering three assists.

Therefore, securing the youngster on a new deal was a priority for the Welsh side and they confirmed this evening that an agreement has been reached, as the club announced that Davies has put pen-to-paper on a contract that runs until 2025.

And, speaking to the Cardiff site, the academy graduate couldn’t hide his delight at the news.

“I’m very happy. I’ve worked really hard to get to this point now and I’ve got a lot of people of thank. The Academy – there are a lot of coaches that have had a big influence on me.”

Manager Steve Morison has regularly picked Davies in recent months and the youngster will hope to remain a key figure under the boss, who also signed a new deal himself this week.

The verdict

This is a move that makes total sense for Cardiff as Davies is an academy graduate who has made his mark on the first-team, so it’s right that he is rewarded for his fine form.

The attacker clearly has areas of his game that he needs to work on, but he does have some raw qualities that have made him a very useful player for Morison.

The new deal gives the player added security and the coaching staff will hope that Davies can continue to improve in the coming years to become a key man for the Bluebirds.

