Cardiff City confirm Mick McCarthy successor

Cardiff City have appointed Steve Morison as the club’s first team manager until the end of the season, the Bluebirds have confirmed.

Morison has been serving as the caretaker manager in the wake of Mick McCarthy’s departure, impressing with some improved results.

The 38-year-old has picked up four points from a possible nine in caretaker charge.

He oversaw the Bluebirds’ stunning comeback from 3-0 down at Stoke City, where three goals in six minutes secured a point. Cardiff also came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town last weekend, with two Kieffer Moore goals earning Morison his first win as boss. Sandwiched between those positives was a 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

Cardiff have now confirmed that Morison will continue as first team manager until the end of the season. Tom Ramasut will serve as his assistant, whilst Mark Hudson also returns to the Welsh capital to form part of a new-look coaching staff.

Commenting on the appointment, Vincent Tan told the club’s media channels: “I have been encouraged by the team’s improved performances over the past three games, with the adoption of a more attractive and progressive style of football.

“What’s more, I think that the excellent work done by Steve and Tom at U23 level this season puts them in the very best position to help develop a talented crop of young players emerging at senior level. I’m also very pleased that Mark is returning to the club as part of the coaching setup.

“A healthy finish in the Championship this season is, of course, of paramount importance. A review of the side’s progress will be undertaken at the end of the campaign.”

Despite the improved results under Morison, Cardiff sit 20th in the Championship table and just three points clear of the relegation zone, clearly still feeling the impact of the eight consecutive defeats McCarthy oversaw before his departure.

The Verdict

Morison has done well in caretaker charge and there have been signs of encouragement, as Tan alludes to.

However, there’s certainly an element of risk with this appointment.

Cardiff aren’t out of the woods yet when it comes to relegation, their place in the Championship table remains a precarious one at this early stage.

Morison is inexperienced and he’s still got an awfully tough job on his hands.

