Cardiff City confirm arrival of winger as transfer spree continues

Cardiff City have completed the signing of Ollie Tanner from Lewes for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old winger has impressed during his time with the non-league outfit, to the extent that he had been linked with a move to Tottenham earlier this year.

However, that didn’t go through, but Tanner will get his chance in the Football League after the Bluebirds announced his arrival on their official site this evening.

Tanner has agreed an initial two-year contract with the Welsh outfit and he explained to the club’s media how Steve Morison convinced him to make the Bluebirds the next step in his career.

“I’m very excited. It’s a massive club, and I can’t wait to get going. There were a lot of young boys last season who got a good chance here, and it appealed to me massively.

“The manager really sold it to me, and I thought it would be perfect. It’s good as a young player, because you’re always looking for a chance. I’m a fast, powerful winger. I like to score goals and get assists.”

It continue what has been a busy week for Cardiff on the transfer front, with Jak Alnwick and Ebou Adams also signed up ahead of next season.

The verdict

This seems like an exciting signing for Cardiff as Tanner is a young player who is clearly very talented, evident by the fact he almost joined Spurs.

Of course, it’s still a massive step up for him to go from non-league to the Championship but he will be determined to impress.

Morison is clearly identifying players with a point to prove as part of his squad next season and fans will surely be pleased with the early business they have done, with many more deals expected in the coming weeks.

