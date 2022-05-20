Cardiff City confirm 27-year-old’s transfer ahead of 22/23

Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Jamilu Collins.

The 27-year-old has joined the Bluebirds on a two-year contract which will keep him in Wales until 2024.

Collins previously played for SC Paderborn of the 2. Bundesliga, where he spent four years and made 137 appearances.

The player also featured for the Nigerian national team at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, where the country was eliminated in the knockout phase.

Collins has played for numerous clubs, beginning his career with HNK Rijeka before performing for Croatian sides NK Pomorac, HNK Šibenik and Istra 1961.

The club confirmed the news on their official website, which Collins spoke to in response to the move.

“I’m really excited to be in Cardiff, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Collins.

“The Club has great history, and when I got the call to come to Cardiff, I was so excited, I couldn’t resist. I’m looking forward to the challenge of the new season.

“The goal is to fight for the Premier League. I can’t wait to meet the supporters and to fight for the jersey.”

Quiz: 24 facts every Cardiff City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 What year was the club formed? 1879 1889 1899 1909

This is the fourth signing of the summer that the South Wales club have confirmed.

Ebou Adams, Jak Alnwick and Ollie Tanner have also arrived at the club in what has been a busy start to the transfer window for the Championship team.

Steve Morison will likely be hoping for even further additions to the club in recent months in order to help his side to climb the table over the next year.

The Verdict

This should be a good addition to the side and should help pad out the overall strength of the team.

Collins has good experience of playing in a difficult and competitive division in the 2. Bundesliga.

He is an international standard player that Cardiff should be pleased to bring into the club.

But their summer business cannot stop there, the team still needs more investment to be competitive at the top of the table next season.