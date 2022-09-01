Cardiff City come to transfer agreement for West Brom first-teamer amid Burnley, Bristol City and Wigan interest

Cardiff City have agreed a permanent deal with West Bromwich Albion to take Callum Robinson to the Welsh capital, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Bluebirds were in need of another forward to arrive despite the addition of Kion Etete, with previous loanees Uche Ikpeazu and Jordan Hugill both making a good impact at the Cardiff City Stadium but left on the expiration of their temporary deals.

As well as this, Isaac Vassell was released on the expiration of his contract in Wales and James Collins has been sold to Derby County, leaving Steve Morison with a shortage of options in this position.

Their lack of options up top has cost them with the Bluebirds scoring just once in their last four league matches and even firing a blank against Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup last month.

And with West Brom now bringing in Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford City, it seems as though Steve Bruce is willing to let the Republic of Ireland international go on a long-term basis, with Karlan Grant, Kenneth Zohore and Daryl Dike available as options when they return from their respective setbacks.

Cardiff faced a considerable amount of competition for his signature though, with Bristol City, Burnley and Wigan Athletic also being linked with a move for the forward in recent times.

The Verdict:

It’s a decent move for the Bluebirds considering they needed to address their shortage of attacking firepower up top – and he certainly has the ability to get in and amongst the goals.

He has shown that at an international level with Ireland – and now needs to do it at a domestic level and he could potentially be a success with a change of setting possibly benefitting him.

From the player’s perspective, this change of setting and the chance to get regular game minutes under his belt are two big reasons why this move is one he should be excited about, even if Cardiff are potentially less likely to be in the promotion mix than Albion this term.

Looking at the Baggies though, you can’t help but feel they are short up top even with the addition of Thomas-Asante, especially with Dike out injured once more.

However, they could potentially be set to bring in a new striker if they are sanctioning this move for Robinson, but there are other positions they would ideally want to address as well to make sure they have an adequate amount of depth.