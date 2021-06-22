Cardiff City closing in on transfer swoop after player released from Premier League outfit

Cardiff City are poised to complete the signing of talented young keeper Rohan Luthra after he was released by Crystal Palace.

The 19-year-old had been with the Eagles since he was a kid, and he had developed a good reputation after coming through the ranks, which saw him win caps at various different youth levels for England.

Nevertheless, with his deal expiring in the summer, Luthra has been on the lookout for a new club and the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (15:30) has confirmed that the stopper is set to join the Bluebirds.

Whilst his long-term ambition will be to break into the first-team, the update indicates that Luthra will initially join up with the development side as he looks to prove his ability.

This would be a noteworthy deal once it is completed as the report explains how the teenager would become the first British South Asian goalkeeper to sign for a Championship side.

The Welsh outfit have already made moves in the market, with James Collins and Mark McGuinness having signed up for Mick McCarthy’s side.

The verdict

This would appear to be a low-risk move for Cardiff City that could pay off spectacularly in the future.

Luthra arrives with good pedigree for a youth player, having picked up experience at a Premier League club and for his country, so he is obviously someone who has talent.

Of course, he won’t be near the first-team immediately but it will be interesting to see how his career develops and whether he can force his way into the XI down the line.

