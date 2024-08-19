Highlights Cardiff City signs Will Fish to shore up defense after conceding 7 goals in 2 games.

Cardiff City have reached an agreement with Man Utd as they close in on the signing of Will Fish to strengthen their defence.

The Bluebirds have endured a difficult start to the campaign, losing both their league games so far, and they’ve conceded seven goals in the process.

So, bringing in defensive reinforcements was always on the agenda for Erol Bulut, and the need for a centre-back has increased after it was revealed that Mark McGuinness is set to join Luton Town.

Jesper Daland is expected to sign from Cercle Brugge, and the Manchester Evening News have now stated that Fish is on his way to the Welsh capital, as they confirmed a fee had been agreed between the clubs.

Will Fish can flourish at Cardiff City

The 21-year-old is highly-rated at Old Trafford, but he has understandably found it very difficult to get near the team.

Therefore, his game time in recent years has come out on loan, with Fish having a spell at Stockport before spending the previous two campaigns with Hibernian.

The defender was a standout figure for the Edinburgh outfit, and he returned to United this summer, as he featured regularly in pre-season before picking up an injury in a defeat to Liverpool.

Will Fish's Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Man Utd 1 Stockport (loan) 2 Hibernian (loan) 66

But, with his deal expiring in 12 months time, and Erik Ten Hag strengthening his defensive options, it has been decided that it's the right time for Fish to move permanently.

That seems like a sensible move, and he will now get the chance to play week in, week out in the Championship, and Fish’s performances in Scotland suggest he could thrive in the second tier.

At his best, the youngster is a powerful defender, who will win his duels, and he is strong in the air.

As well as that, as you would expect for someone who has come through at United, he is relatively comfortable on the ball.

So, it looks like a shrewd bit of business by Cardiff, and Fish is a player that should increase in value down the line if he develops in the way that the club will hope.

Cardiff City fans will need patience

After a frustrating start to the season, Cardiff will want results, but the reality is that they could have a new defensive partnership in place moving forward, so they will need time to get an understanding on the pitch.

There have also been several new additions across the side, and it’s difficult for Bulut and the players to instantly click.

Of course, they need results, but there will have to be an understanding that there could be a few bumps in the road over the next few weeks and months.

Cardiff City’s summer transfer plans

Even with the sale of McGuinness, it has been a positive summer for the Bluebirds, with the boss backed in terms of incomings.

They have been aggressive in the market, beating rivals to the signings of several players, and this is another coup for the Welsh side.

Most would agree that a few more additions are required, and McGuinness’ sale should allow them to be active in the final 11 days.

Cardiff are back in action on Sunday when they face bitter rivals Swansea City as they look to get their first points on the board.