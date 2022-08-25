Cardiff City closing in on transfer deal for Everton player

Championship side Cardiff City are set to solve their left-back issues with the signing of Everton youngster Niels Nkounkou, according to L’Equipe.

It is being reported that the 21-year-old Frenchman is set to extend his contract with the Toffees before joining the Bluebirds on a season-long loan, with a new left-sided defender a priority following a season-ending injury for Jamilu Collins.

Collins suffered a terrible knee injury last week in a match against West Brom, and it is serious enough to rule him out for the entire campaign and for head coach Steve Morison to head back into the transfer market.

Do you love Cardiff City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 Who did Peter Whittingham leave the club for? Torquay United Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers Cardiff City

And they are set to get their hands on Nkounkou, who is a French youth international and played for his country in the Olympic Games in 2021.

Nkounkou joined Everton from Marseille in 2020 and he’s featured twice for them in the Premier League, spending the majority of his debut season on Merseyside on the first-team bench.

For most of the 2021-22 campaign, Nkounkou played for Belgian side Standard Liege, appearing 25 times in all competitions for the overseas outfit.

The Verdict

Cardiff desperately needed to get a left-back through the door following the tragic end to Collins’ season, and it appears they’ve got a good one coming in in the form of Nkounkou.

Having been around the senior side for the majority of his first season at the Toffees, his year with Standard Liege will have been a big learning curve as it was his first time playing regular football in a competitive league.

The Frenchman looks to be a quick and powerful full-back who likes to attack, who will hopefully provide the ammunition for Kion Etete, Max Watters and others to score goals.

It’s never a done deal until it’s over the line, but this one looks pretty close if reports from France are to be believed.