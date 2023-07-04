Aaron Ramsey has held talks with Cardiff City over a return to his boyhood club.

According to Talksport, the midfielder is considering a sensational return to the Bluebirds, where he came through the youth academy as a teenager.

The Wales international departed Cardiff at the age of just 16, making the move to Arsenal in 2008.

Ramsey has had a glittering career since, but is now winding down into the final stages of his playing days.

How has Aaron Ramsey fared in the last year?

The 32-year-old signed for Nice last summer as a free agent following the conclusion of his time at Juventus.

The Welshman made 27 appearances in Ligue 1, helping the French side to ninth in the top flight.

He contributed one goal and one assist from 18 starts in the competition, while also featuring five times in the Europa Conference League.

Ramsey’s time at Nice came to an end after just one season, with the veteran midfielder now currently available as a free agent once again.

Ramsey also featured for Wales at the World Cup midway through the campaign, as the country failed to qualify out of a group containing England, the USA and Iran.

What next for Aaron Ramsey?

Following the end of his time with Nice, the midfielder is searching for a new club.

After 11 years at Arsenal and three at Juventus, the player can no longer command big moves to Champions League calibre sides.

Ramsey is almost certainly in the final stages of his career, and Cardiff are offering an opportunity to come full circle with a return to the Championship side.

It remains to be seen whether an agreement can be struck between the two parties, but talks are ongoing.

Cardiff finished 21st in the Championship table last season, just barely avoiding relegation to League One.

Erol Bulut has taken the reins of the first team squad over the summer and will be hoping to bring the club further up the second division table over the next year.

When does the Championship season start?

Cardiff’s season gets underway on 6 August with a trip to Elland Road to face the recently relegated Leeds United.

The Welsh outfit are making their return to pre-season training as preparations begin for the new campaign.

Cardiff will be aiming to climb the Championship table in order to avoid yet another relegation scrap.

Would Aaron Ramsey be a good signing for Cardiff City?

Ramsey has a wealth of experience playing at the highest level so his arrival wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for Cardiff.

While he is no longer at an elite level, he still has plenty he can offer in the Championship so should be a good fit in the side.

Bringing his career full circle will be a good moment and one that fans will likely get behind.

A player of his quality in the dressing room could also be good for raising standards across the club after a difficult couple of years.