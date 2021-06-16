Cardiff City closing in on second summer signing, advanced talks underway

Cardiff City are in advanced talks to sign Crewe Alexandra midfielder Ryan Wintle, according to Football Insider.

It has been a fairly busy start to the summer for Mick McCarthy, who has already bid farewell to a number of players and brought in James Collins from Luton Town.

They look to be edging closer to their second signing of the summer, too, with the club making a breakthrough in their pursuit of Wintle.

Football Insider claim that Cardiff are now in advanced talks to sign the midfielder, and are closing in on an agreement for the 24-year-old.

Wintle made 43 appearances in League One last season, and has made 186 appearances for Crewe since joining from Alsager Town in 2015.

But the 24-year-old looks set to depart Gresty Road this summer, with the midfielder set to put pen to paper on fresh terms after being offered a new deal at the end of his contract.

Wintle would join Perry Ng in becoming the second player Cardiff have signed from Crewe in the last year, as McCarthy looks to add young talent to his squad.

The Verdict

Wintle has been a consistent performer for Crewe for a number of years now, and has really stepped up to the plate under Dave Artell over the last couple of years.

He is their heartbeat in midfield and keeps everything ticking over, giving the likes of Charlie Kirk and Owen Dale to work their magic going forward.

He’s at a good age, he has potential, he is hungry to make the step up and is available to sign on a free transfer. It’s a positive piece of business, in my opinion.