Cardiff City close in on transfer as fresh update emerges

Luton Town striker James Collins is closing on his move to Cardiff City, with Football Insider reporting that the 30-year-old is set to undergo his medical today with the Welsh club.

This update comes as the same site previously reported that Collins had agreed a deal to join the Bluebirds on a free transfer this summer.

The frontman’s current contract is set to expire at Kenilworth Road come the end of June and as a result various clubs have been linked with a move for his services.

Collins previously worked with Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy during the latter’s time in charge of the Republic of Ireland national team and this move could see them link up once more at club level.

A former Shrewsbury Town player, the striker has scored 72 goals in over 180 gamesa for the Hatters since he arrived at the club back in the summer of 2017.

The Verdict

Cardiff appear set to get their man and beat off competition for his services from elsewhere in a move that shows McCarthy means business ahead of next season.

Collins is more than proven at Championship level after performing superbly for Luton over the past few seasons and will no doubt thrive in what is a far more creative Bluebirds side.

Given that the club may well sell Kieffer Moore if a good offer comes in this summer, they are already making plans to secure a player who can either replace him or play alongside him up top for the Welsh club.

All in all this is set to be signing that is extremely low risk for the Bluebirds and it really shows their expertise in getting good deals over the line in the transfer market as McCarthy looks to mould the current squad more into his image after taking on the job back in January.