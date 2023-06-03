Cardiff City are set to name Erol Bulut as their new head coach.

Who is Erol Bulut?

The 48-year-old was born in Germany, but most of his football career has been spent in Turkey, both as a player and as a coach.

Bulut was given his first opportunity in management by Yeni Malatyaspor, before he landed the job at Alanyaspor. After impressing there, he got the biggest role of his career so far when he took the Fenerbahce job, the club he made over 100 appearances for in his playing days.

However, Bulut wouldn’t last the season with the Istanbul giants, but he moved on to Gaziantep in 2021, and he had been in charge of them until the start of the year.

And, he’s now set for a return to football, as the BBC have revealed that he is in line to take over at Cardiff.

The Bluebirds made the decision not to renew Sabri Lamouchi's short-term deal despite the former Nottingham Forest chief keeping them in the division last season after they had flirted with relegation.

Since then, there have been plenty of names linked with the vacancy, and it had seemed that ex-Chaves boss Vitor Campelos would take over.

But, the update states that it's Bulut who the Cardiff hierarchy have turned to, and he will now be preparing to deal with what will be a very busy summer in the Welsh capital as he looks to reshape the squad ahead of his first season in English football.

This is a bold move by Cardiff City

Firstly, you have to say that Cardiff are getting a coach with good pedigree, as Bulut has been in the Turkish top-flight for the past few years, and to get the Fenerbahce job shows that he is a top quality tactician.

Of course, the obvious risk with this appointment is his lack of experience in the Championship, but that doesn't mean he should be written off straight away. We've seen many foreign coaches come to the league and make an instant impact, so Cardiff will hope Bulut can follow suit.

After a series of underwhelming appointments, this is a bold choice from Mehmet Dalman and Vincent Tan, and it's one that must work. Now, it's about giving Bulut the backing he needs in the transfer market, and it will be interesting to see what the Cardiff XI looks like come the kick-off in August.