Cardiff City are closing in on the signing of Yousef Salech from Swedish side IK Sirius.

According to Wales Online, the Bluebirds are lining up a deal to bring the forward to the club in a bid to improve Omer Riza’s first team squad.

If this deal gets over the line, then it could be their first addition of the January market, with the Welsh outfit facing the threat of relegation to League One this season.

The 22-year-old contributed 11 goals and three assists for Sirius in the 2024 Allsvenskan campaign, with the team coming ninth in the table.

Cardiff City eye Danish forward

It has been reported by Swedish outlet Expressen that a deal in the region of SEK 45 million (£3.3 million) has been agreed between the two clubs.

It is understood that just a medical needs to be conducted before the signing is made official by the Championship side.

Salech originally came through the academy system of Danish outfit HIK before earning a move to Brondby in 2021.

The 22-year-old only signed for Sirius in February 2024, where he enjoyed a strong debut campaign with the Swedish side.

Cardiff will now be hoping he can have a big impact on the team’s second half of this season, with Riza looking to guide the club out of the relegation scrap.

The Bluebirds are now closing in on their first January signing, and it remains to be seen what other business they could complete before the 3 February deadline.

Cardiff City league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of January 15th) Team P GD Pts 19 Stoke City 26 -8 27 20 Luton Town 26 -17 25 21 Cardiff City 26 -15 24 22 Portsmouth 24 -11 23 23 Hull City 26 -11 23 24 Plymouth Argyle 25 -29 20

Cardiff are currently 21st in the Championship table following Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Watford, with Cian Ashford's strike earning the team a positive result.

The point moved Riza’s side out of the bottom three, going one ahead of Portsmouth but having played two games more than their relegation rivals.

Next up for the Bluebirds is a home clash against rivals Swansea City on 18 January in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Salech signing is a positive step for Cardiff

Cardiff need something this January in their relegation battle, so bringing in some extra firepower is a positive step.

Salech is unproven at this level, so it remains to be seen how he will fare in the Championship, but he is coming off the back of a strong year in the Swedish top flight.

A fee in the region of £3 million is the right kind of investment into the team, and having a forward capable of consistent goals is a need in this squad.

But Riza will be hoping there is more to come before the transfer deadline in a few weeks.