A potential return to Cardiff City for Karlan Grant has been played down, although the West Bromwich Albion forward is still believed to have "admirers" at the club after enjoying an encouraging loan spell in the previous campaign.

That's according to a recent update from BBC Sport Wales reporter Dafydd Pritchard, who revealed the current state of play regarding a potential reunion via his X account on Monday afternoon.

The Bluebirds have made three signings throughout the mid-season transfer window in Yousef Salech, Sivert Mannsverk and, most recently, highly-rated Leicester City winger Will Alves on loan until the conclusion of the campaign.

Omer Riza had not intended to stop there, but at this moment in time, it looks unlikely he will be adding any further fresh faces to his squad as 11pm's deadline edges ever closer, while a return for Grant also appears to be off the cards.

Pritchard's reveal describes a return for Grant as "unlikely", although it does note the 27-year-old still has admirers at Cardiff after impressing on loan under Erol Bulut last time out.

Bluebirds supporters have speculated online about a potential return for Grant, who has seemingly slipped out of favour under Tony Mowbray. The versatile forward returned from his season-long stay in the Welsh capital to play a key role under Carlos Corberan but has been dropped from the starting line-up for his side's last two games.

Grant has chalked up six goals and two assists from 29 appearances and counting this term.

Earlier today, Lewis Cox of the Express and Star reported interest in Grant from Burnley, who had enquired about purchasing the winger, while Championship strugglers Derby County are said to have been eager to land him on loan.

However, Cox's report noted the ex-Huddersfield Town star is not expected to leave the club on the final day of the window, which could be a potential blow for Cardiff.

West Bromwich Albion's Karlan Grant impressed on loan at Cardiff City

To learn of the admiration retained in Grant within Bluebirds quarters is no real surprise considering how well he performed on loan last season as the club secured a 12th-placed finish.

Grant arrived in Cardiff on loan off the back of a disastrous 22/23 campaign at the Hawthorns, where his future had appeared very much a foregone conclusion.

However, Grant would go on to reestablish his reputation in the second-tier by finishing as City's joint-top scorer with six strikes while becoming a real fan favourite, with his pace, energy and willingness to track back all endearing him to the Bluebirds faithful.

Karlan Grant's career stats by club via FotMob, as of February 3 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2014-2019 Charlton Athletic 98 21 4 2015-2016 Cambridge United (loan) 3 0 0 2018 Crawley Town (loan) 15 9 0 2019-2020 Huddersfield Town 57 23 4 2020- West Bromwich Albion 131 30 13 2023-2024 Cardiff City (loan) 40 6 3

Grant's time with Cardiff proved something of a springboard to revitalise his Albion career. He had endured a difficult relationship with the club's supporters but won over Corberan's faith and has enjoyed a largely strong season for the play-off hopefuls.

It's no surprise, then, that Cardiff still admire Grant and they would surely jump at the opportunity to return him in what remains of the transfer window. However, such a prospect appears unlikely at this stage, unless Albion are to sanction a late departure.