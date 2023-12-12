Highlights Cardiff City are confident of re-signing Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth in January.

Moore previously played for Cardiff for 18 months between 2020 and 2022, scoring 25 goals in 66 appearances.

The striker has found game time harder to come by since moving to Bournemouth, so is apparently open to a return to the Welsh capital.

Cardiff City are confident of re-signing Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from TeamTalk, who say the two clubs have continued talks over a potential move for the striker since the summer.

Moore no stranger to Cardiff

Of course, a deal to take Moore to Cardiff at the turn of the year would not be the first time he has represented the Bluebirds.

The striker previously spent around 18 months with Cardiff from the summer of 2020, to January 2022, when he was sold to Bournemouth for a fee reported to be worth around £5million.

During his time in the Welsh capital, Moore made 66 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds, scoring 25 goals and providing four assists in that time.

After moving to Bournemouth, the striker would help the Cherries secure promotion back to the Premier League, where they currently sit 14th in the table.

Now however, it seems as though Moore could still be set for a return to the Bluebirds at the turn of the year.

Cardiff close in on signing Moore for a second time

According to this latest update, Cardiff are confident of once again signing Moore at the turn of the year.

The Championship club's manager Erol Bulut previously claimed he tried to sign the 31-year-old in the summer, and it is now stated that the two clubs have remained in talks about a deal.

As a result, there is said to be an optimism among those involved, that a move can be completed once the market reopens.

Indeed, Moore himself is apparently keen on a return to the Welsh capital, after failing to start any of Bournemouth's last 16 league games.

As for their part, Bournemouth are reportedly willing to let the striker go, in order to create space in their squad and budget for potential signings of their own.

Cardiff chasing Championship promotion

If he does re-join Cardiff, Moore could be joining a club in contention for a shot at promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs this season.

The Bluebirds have taken 30 points from 20 league games this season, putting them seventh in the Championship table, only outside the top six on goal difference.

Bulut's side are next in action on Wednesday night, when they host Birmingham City at The Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff City next five fixtures Date Kick-Off Time Opposition Venue 13/12/23 19:45 Birmingham City Cardiff City Stadium 16/12/23 15:00 Hull City MKM Stadium 23/12/23 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday Hillsborough 26/12/23 15:00 Plymouth Argyle Cardiff City Stadium 29/12/23 19:45 Leicester City Cardiff City Stadium As of 12th December 2023

Moore's return could provide a useful boost for Cardiff

It does feel as though bringing Moore back to the club could be a smart move for Cardiff to make.

The Bluebirds have rather lacked a goalscorer this season, with no player finding the net more than four times in the Championship during the current campaign.

Bringing in Moore - who has previously shown he can get goals for the Bluebirds - could therefore give them that extra attacking firepower they need, to break into the top six.

It could also help his chances of making a mark for Wales in their Euro 2024 qualifying play-offs next year with more game time, so with this a move that would likely benefit all involved, it would be little surprise to see Moore back in a Cardiff City shirt come January.