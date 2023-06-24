After Cardiff City tried and failed to allure superstar Gareth Bale to the club last summer, they are trying their hand for yet another symbol of Welsh football in the form of Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey emerged from the Bluebirds' academy in 2007, then 16, and went on to make 28 appearances for Cardiff across two separate spells.

He joined Arsenal a year later, but would briefly return to the Welsh Capital on loan in the 2010/11 campaign before becoming a star at the Emirates Stadium by featuring close to 400 times across an illustrious 11-year spell.

Subsequent moves to Juventus, and more recently, OGC Nice, followed, for whom he turned out for on 34 occasions last term.

However, despite enjoying a renewed sense of fortune with injuries and chalking up his highest total of league minutes since the 2017/18 season with Arsenal, Ramsey faces an uncertain future on the French coast.

Could Cardiff City sign Aaron Ramsey?

With his family still based in South Wales, Ramsey told WalesOnline in the build up to the Red Dragons European Qualifier showdown against Armenia that they will be "reunited and back together" next term as he gears for a crucial upcoming few weeks, where it is expected that a decision will be made.

There are evident parallels between that and the aforementioned Bale saga and it naturally had tongues wagging in Wales over the prospect of a sensational, long-awaited homecoming.

And, after Ramsey himself informed that he would "love to go back there" when quizzed upon the potential move yesterday afternoon, Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman has only added further fuel to the fire by leaving the door open for the 32-year-old midfielder.

What has Cardiff City's chairman said about Aaron Ramsey?

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales about whether Cardiff could sanction a swoop for the former-Gunners star, Dalman revealed that he would love to see Ramsey back at the club.

"We'll wait and see." Dalman explained, via BBC Radio Wales.

"We'd love to see him back in Cardiff, but really it's his call more than ours.

"Ramsey will do what he wants to do, if he decides to look at us, we'll welcome him with open arms. I can't really say much more than that."

While it is commonplace for head honchos of Dalman's standing to remain coy on these sorts of topics, it does seem as though there is something there.

Cardiff know that they would be extremely fortunate to attract a player of Ramsey's calibre, experience and quality, and they have enforced that by firmly placing the ball in his court, because any possible move will be directed by the man himself.

That said, it does certainly come as an additional, and indeed crucial development in the saga, as supporters had questioned if the club possessed the financial means to seal the deal but, judging by the way that Dalman has spoken of facilitating the potential switch, they would be able to move past that.

And, in the wake of Cardiff's latest managerial appointment in former-Fenerbache boss Erol Bulut, Dalman has made no secret of the regenerated ambitions that are in place for next season, and convincing Ramsey to go full-circle in his career would come as a mighty boost for the club's hopes.