Cardiff City cast eye over Man United player ahead of potential swoop

Cardiff City are casting an eye over Manchester United prospect Oliver Denham, with Neil Harris considering a move to bring the defender to Wales.

Denham is only 18 and, naturally, his opportunities at Old Trafford have come in the club’s youth sides. The defender has played for the under-18s, but the bulk of his football has been with the under-17s.

However, there’s an opportunity for Denham to leave Old Trafford this summer, with the Premier League side only retaining a handful of players under the age of 18 until December given the worldwide pandemic.

It appears that Denham is amongst those players that are on the lookout for an opportunity away from Manchester, with the versatile defender taken on by Cardiff.

As per Manchester Evening News, Harris is taking a look at the centre-back in training, but no decision has been made about the future of the player, who can comfortably play at right-back too.

Cardiff are plying their trade in the Championship under Harris and are rebuilding for a second campaign outside the Premier League after missing out on promotion through the play-offs last season.

Harris’ side were beaten 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals by eventual play-off winners, Fulham.

The Verdict

Denham is still very raw, but he’s clearly got something about him otherwise he wouldn’t have been kicking around at Old Trafford for so long.

For Cardiff, they’ve got to improve the first-team this summer, but strengthening their young core of players in the academy isn’t a bad thing either and it’s something that successful clubs have looked to do in the Championship before.

A signing for the future, but there should be serious consideration given to getting Denham on board.

