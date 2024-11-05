Cardiff City fan favourite Callum Robinson has revealed his targets for the remainder of the 2024/25 Championship campaign, which includes earning a new contract with the club.

Robinson joined the Bluebirds in a deadline day deal from West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee in the region of £1.5 million, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract.

It would be fair to say that the Republic of Ireland international has endured a mixed spell at Cardiff. He played a crucial role in Cardiff's survival in the Championship during his first campaign with the club, although he missed the rest of that season from February onwards and was playing catch-up when Erol Bulut arrived the following summer.

Of course, it appears as though Robinson and Bulut never quite saw eye to eye in the Welsh capital, and the previous season was one of huge frustration and disappointment for the versatile forward as he scored only one Championship goal and struggled for regular minutes, owing partially to setbacks through injury and illness.

However, Robinson has been resurgent this time around and is one of several Cardiff players who you could quite easily argue have been liberated by the interim appointment of Omer Riza, who has turned the Bluebirds' fortunes around in remarkably quick fashion by winning four of his opening six games in charge.

Callum Robinson's Cardiff City stats across all competitions as of November 5, via FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 23 7 6 2023/24 25 2 2 2024/25 11 5 0

At this moment in time, the Cardiff frontman has five goals from 11 Championship appearances, with four of his strikes coming at home and following Riza's appointment.

Callum Robinson's Cardiff City targets

In a collaborative Instagram post with UK fashion brand 'Fresh Ego Kid', Robinson outlined his targets for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old is ambitiously targeting a top-six finish with Cardiff, who are currently 17th but have been the form team across the Championship over the last few weeks.

He's also set on earning a new contract beyond this summer, where he'll depart Cardiff as a free agent unless they take action to tie him down to fresh terms.

The post read: "My targets for this season is to finish in the top 6 positions and to score as many goals as I can. Playing games, getting minutes and to earn myself a new contract off the hard work I've been putting in."

As one would suspect, the post has gone down extremely well with supporters, who are keen to see the star forward's contributions and resurgence rewarded with a new contract sooner rather than later.

Cardiff City need to offer Callum Robinson a new contract

Cardiff have a bulk of players nearing the conclusion of their contracts, with many key decisions needing to be made ahead of next summer. One of the easiest decisions, however, is renewing Robinson's deal.

Related Cardiff City face big decisions with the 14 players set to leave next year Football League World runs the rule over the 14 players who are soon to be out of contract at Cardiff City

Robinson, who has more combined goals and assists at Championship level than any of his Cardiff counterparts, is currently enjoying his most prolific form in South Wales and is vocal about where he wants his future to lie, so agreeing a new deal appears a no-brainer for all parties.

He's experienced, has pedigree and offers a real goal threat while also boasting the intelligent link-up qualities to bring others into the game and carve out chances. Robinson brings so much to this Cardiff side, and losing him for nothing would be a serious blow.