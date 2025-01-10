Cardiff City forward Michael Reindorf is attracting interest from Bristol Rovers and Newport County ahead of a potential January window swoop, Football League World understands.

Reindorf, 19, is a loan target for both teams, who are keen to strengthen their attacking departments for the second half of the season.

The versatile teenager, who can play as a striker and an attacking midfielder, made the move to the Welsh capital in the summer after being released by Championship counterparts Norwich City.

Bristol Rovers and Newport County keen on Michael Reindorf

Initially added to Cardiff's U21 squad, it looked as though the attacker was going to have to wait quite a while for a first-team opportunity.

But he made his first-team debut against Inigo Calderon's Rovers back in August 2024 and has made a handful of first-team appearances this season.

Michael Reindorf's senior appearances for Cardiff City (2024/25) (All competitions) Appearances 4 Goals 0 Assists 1 (As of January 10th, 2025)

Only two of those displays came in the league though - and a loan exit for the 19-year-old could be beneficial for him in his quest to develop.

FLW understands League One side Rovers and League Two outfit Newport are both interested in securing his services for the remainder of the season, but it's unclear whether a loan move for the teenager will be sanctioned by the Bluebirds.

Bristol Rovers will be desperate to strengthen their striker department

Promise Omochere is out of action for a while and that's a real blow - because he has shone for Rovers at times.

It's no surprise that he has managed to make an impact for the third-tier outfit, considering how valuable he was for his former club Fleetwood Town.

Players like Gatlin O'Donkor and Chris Martin can step up in his place. But the former, who is currently on loan from Oxford United, hasn't been able to make a major difference in the final third this term.

And Martin's game time could benefit from being managed, considering he's probably entering the latter stages of his career now.

Rovers need someone who can fire them up the table and well away from relegation danger - and Reindorf could potentially be that man if he joins.