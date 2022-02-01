Cardiff City boss Steve Morison responds to transfer dealings

Cardiff City had a fairly successful January transfer window, bringing in two strikers towards the back end of the month in Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu – and boss Steve Morison believes so too, telling the club’s official website that his side are ‘in a much better place.’

The Bluebirds have struggled to get going this year, with the side already sacking one manager so far this campaign. After signs of promise under Mick McCarthy, the club eventually sank like a stone in the division and it led to a parting of ways with their former boss.

He was then succeeded by Steve Morison and after an initial flourish, the team have once again struggled to pick up points. It has left them close to the drop zone and their new manager will be desperate to ensure they pull away from the relegation places in the second half of the campaign.

He’ll be hoping that some of their new recruits can help them do that and it has worked out so far, with Jordan Hugill firing in a goal at the weekend against Nottingham Forest to help Cardiff pick up the three points. With a game against Barnsley up next, Morison now believes that his team are well-equipped to kick on in the second half of the campaign.

Speaking to the club’s official website on the back of the transfer window, the manager said: “From our point of view, we need people who want to be here and want to fight, who make us better as a group and can push us on. I think we’re in a much better place than where we were 24 hours ago.

“We’ve got excellent options in areas, we’ve got experience and youth, and a bit of pace in the team. We’ve got a bit of everything.”

Morison then appears to be pleased with the way the winter window went and after bringing in some more of the type of players he wants to suit his style of football, they could certainly be thinking of a push back up the rankings soon.

The Verdict

Steve Morison has done some solid recruitment work over the course of the transfer window and it has already paid dividends, with new signing Jordan Hugill bagging a goal at the weekend and picking up the MOTM award.

After adding in Uche Ikpeazu to that mix, the Bluebirds now have a few options in attack that they can genuinely get excited about and that could hopefully fire them to a few more victories as the season goes on. Although they have lost one big name in Kieffer Moore, the two of them could certainly share the goals between them and help their new side out.

They also still have James Collins, who has three to his name in the league this year. With the trio all able to bag goals, there is no reason why they should consider themselves as any weaker without the Welshman in their ranks.

Now could be the real time to start judging Morison’s ability too, with the boss happy with the squad at his disposal. If he now starts picking up the points and the results, then it could see a late surge up the table for the Bluebirds.