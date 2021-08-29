Cardiff City boss provides update on Kieffer Moore amidst Wolves transfer link

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has told Dai Sport that he doesn’t believe Kieffer Moore’s head has been turned by the recent transfer speculation surrounding him at the club.

As previously reported by Football Insider, Premier League Wolves are said to be lining up a £7 million bid for the Wales international this summer as they look to strengthen their forward options before next Tuesday’s deadline.

Cardiff are sure to want more than that for their star striker and is as yet unclear as to whether the player himself would be open to such a move to Molineux next week.

Now McCarthy has given his thoughts on the situation involving the target man as he stated the following recently:

“I don’t think the talk about potential transfer moves is affecting him at all.

“He has got all that paper talk and interest because he is a great lad. As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing happening.

“He puts a shift in and works hard, he’s got the quality. I’ve got no complaints with him at all or how he played.”

12 of these 25 Cardiff City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club entered the Southern League in 1910. True False

The striker has only scored once in seven appearances for the Bluebirds so far this season and still has some way to go before he is back to his best.

Moore saw his tock rise a lot last season after hitting 20 league goals and also starred for Wales at Euro 2020 as they bowed out in the knockout stages.

The frontman has two years remaining on his contract at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Verdict

Cardiff would clearly like to keep hold of Moore if they can this summer but at the same time they are slightly strapped for cash at this current time.

If they can get a bid in from Wolves which matches their valuation, it appears likely that the striker could become a Premier League player next week.

Ultimately it will come down to the finances and it appears a bit far fetched to think that the Bluebirds would let him leave for as little as £7 million after the season he had last term.

Cardiff will be faced with a very big decision in the coming days if Wolves firm up their interest.