Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy hints at reasoning behind Kieffer Moore’s form

Cardiff City have had a slow start to the season so far which has left fans concerned.

One of the reasons for that slow start is the form of star forward Kieffer Moore who has not been able to build on his good form from last season so far.

The Welshman scored 20 goals in the 20/21 campaign which put him amongst the top strikers in the division. and despite interest in the striker over the summer, Cardiff have been able to keep hold of him.

However, Moore has struggled to get up and running this season and manager Mick McCarthy has explained why that might be the case. He told WalesOnline: “I do think that Kieffer has been affected by Covid.

“It’s strange, when he played the two years non stop he was fine. And then as soon as he went away with Wales and he got Covid, then he was a close contact and he couldn’t train again, I do think that’s affected him.”

McCarthy also questioned whether or not burnout might be an issue, as the forward was influential to Wales’ progression into the knockout stages of the Euro’s in the summer. He said: “It’s a bit of a comedown then. You’ve had your season, scored 20 goals, been to the Euros, you do need a bit of a break.

“But the break you don’t need is getting Covid and then being a close contact of Covid. If it was just a break from football and he could continue his training and be healthy, that’s different.

“Being at home, isolating, it’s not good for anybody.”

Moore has just one goal to his name so far this season, scoring in the win against Blackpool earlier on this season.

The Verdict

There’s no doubt that Kieffer Moore, when firing is one of the best strikers in the Championship. He showed he’s capable while at Wigan, and more so last season when he hit 20.

But as McCarthy pointed out, Moore hasn’t been able to rest and his start to the season has been disrupted with speculation about his future and of course the impact of covid.

Not only that, but Moore has lost a lot of the supply he had last season with the likes of Sheyi Ojo and Harry Wilson not returning following their loan spells.

Moore will certainly recover the form that saw him ranked as one of the league’s best strikers, but he needs to do it quickly before Cardiff’s season starts to fizzle out.