Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson makes Callum Robinson revelation ahead of Hull City clash

Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson has revealed that Callum Robinson is eager to get back onto the pitch, with the forward said to be ‘champing at the bit’ to return.

The 27-year-old saw red in the derby clash versus Swansea City recently, which has seen him miss the club’s last three matches in the Championship through suspension.

The summer signing is eligible once again as Cardiff prepare to host Hull City in Championship action tomorrow evening.

“He is champing at the bit!” Hudson said on Robinson’s return, via WalesOnline.

“Of course he is. He wants to come back. We know he has got quality. We know how good he has been since he come into the group. We welcome him back tomorrow.

“It’s not putting pressure on him, we know he has got quality. It’s for him to play his way and in our system.”

The potential goals Robinson could bring will be much welcomed amid the struggle to find the back of the net for Cardiff.

One player in particular finding things hard in this department at present is Max Watters. who was substituted as a substitute over the weekend.

This was simply a time wasting measure, though, and Hudson says he has been having discussions with the player to try and get him firing.

“I’ve sat with Max, we have talked about freeing him up a little bit,” Hudson explained on the goalless forward.

“Not carrying the burden or the pressure. I’ll spend time with everyone, work out ways we can improve everyone.

“With strikers, you want them to score goals, but he came on and put in a shift, his numbers said he did as well. It was just a tactical one, using our last sub right in the dying moments.

“It’s about working hard. We have sat with him. I sat with him last week to speak about what we can do on the training field to improve those instincts, that movement. That’s the same with everyone. We are here to develop every player individually so we can have a better team every week.”

Cardiff v Hull City is scheduled for a 7:45PM kick-off on Tuesday 8th November.

The Verdict

Callum Robinson being back in contention for Cardiff City is fantastic news, and the fact he is so eager for his return after his red card sounds promising from a Bluebirds perspective.

When at it, he can be a real threat at this level and his return just so happens to coincide with an uptick in Cardiff’s form in recent matches.

Two wins in their last three see the club sitting 14th in the Championship and the aim for Robinson should be to come in for these next two games and try and keep things moving in a positive direction ahead of the World Cup break.

It’s good to hear Max Watters and Hudson discussing how he can improve, too.

The 23-year-old would be a really good asset for Cardiff to have if he could just start to find the back of the net from time to time.