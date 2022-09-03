Cardiff City boss makes West Brom transfer revelation on Callum Robinson

New Cardiff City signing Callum Robinson wasn’t available to leave West Bromwich Albion a few days before the summer transfer window closed, according to the Bluebirds’ boss Steve Morison to spoke to the BBC.

The Republic of Ireland international had been heavily linked with a move away from The Hawthorns with the likes of Karlan Grant and Grady Diangana seemingly fancied by Steve Bruce as more important players in the Midlands.

However, injuries to Daryl Dike and Kenneth Zohore looked set to keep the Irishman at the club beyond the summer with the club also missing out on deals for Lewis Grabban and Liam Delap.

But they finally managed to make a breakthrough in this department with the Baggies beating local rivals Birmingham City to the signing of Brandon Thomas-Asante, with the ex-Salford City striker scoring on his debut yesterday evening.

And this seemed to give Bruce the confidence to sanction a move away for Robinson who linked up with the Welsh side despite being linked to other sides including Bristol City and relegated outfit Burnley during the summer.

And Cardiff boss Morison has now revealed his side moved quickly when they found out the 27-year-old was available for a move away from The Hawthorns.

He said: “Callum was not available three days ago, then he became available and the board, the owner [Vincent Tan] and Ken Choo [the chief executive] jumped at the chance and supported it.

“I said it would go down to the last minute and it did. All we had to do was be ready and thankfully we were.”

The Verdict:

You just felt the Bluebirds needed another forward to finalise their squad and end what was a magnificent summer for the Bluebirds, with Morison able to rebuild his squad on a shoestring budget.

Robinson may not be the most prolific – but he has shown in the past for club and country that he can get in and amongst the goals and it will be interesting to see how he manages to do after a change in setting.

With Dike and Grant already available as options along with Thomas-Asante when the trio are all fit, Robinson’s first-team opportunities may have been limited and this is why his move to the Cardiff City Stadium is a good one for him.

However, Albion may have left themselves short by cashing in on him without bringing in a replacement, so they may need to dip into the free-agent market if they suffer more injuries in their forward department.

But their options are limited with Matej Vyrdra out injured, Grabban finding a new club and Daniel Sturridge’s injury record not exactly presenting the ex-Liverpool in a great light.

Former Baggie Andy Carroll fits into a similar bracket but he managed to stay fit with the Baggies and league rivals Reading last term, so he could be a potential addition.