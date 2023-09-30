Aaron Ramsey's return to Cardiff City was among the Championship's most eye-catching captures over the summer.

Cardiff's very own prodigal son came back to where it all started in July in a big marker of intent from the club, a telling indicator of renewed interest and a proud hero's homecoming.

Naturally so, he was immediately met with swathes of adoration and nigh-on worship from fanatical supporters who'd already been stung with the Gareth Bale saga the previous summer and had prayed for avoidance of deja-vu.

Meanwhile, Ramsey has silenced doubters, thrashed false narratives, repaid faith, led the team, scored against Swansea City and has just generally been a cut-above.

And many had assumed that the days of Ramsey being a goalscoring midfielder were etched in history, but he's already found the back of the net on three occasions - including August's Goal of the Month winner and a cheeky penalty right infront of the Canton Stand to secure Cardiff's potential guard-changing South Wales Derby victory over Swansea.

But, as ever with the Wales skipper, injury worries are never too far away.

It seemed inevitable that he'd be struck down at some stage, but Cardiff supporters had hoped in their masses that it wouldn't occur quite so soon...

Cardiff City receive critical Aaron Ramsey injury blow

Ramsey missed Cardiff's two back-to-back win against Coventry City and Sunderland with illness, but had been primed to return to the fore when lowly Rotherham United come to the capital tomorrow afternoon.

Well, that was until Erol Bulut's press conference on Thursday.

There, when quizzed on Ramsey, the ex-Fenerbache boss told reporters that Cardiff's star man will be out for an initial three weeks - although that's very much subject to change dependent on the outcome of the further checks that'll be taking place.

Indeed, it's possible that Ramsey could require surgery, which the club are hoping isn't the case but also realise that it's something they need to prepare for.

As such, it has got fans thinking who will replace Ramsey in the side - and there's one real candidate in the form of Callum Robinson.

Why can Callum Robinson replace Aaron Ramsey at Cardiff City?

Okay, so it's not exactly a seamless alternation.

Ramsey possesses innate qualities that usurp his teammates and extend beyond the realms of coaching, such as his natural composure on the ball, spatial awareness and the masterful vision that allows him to read the game quicker than anyone else.

Robinson isn't going to be doing that to quite the same degree, but nonetheless, he provides a real goal threat, he's not afraid to run at defenders and he's generally extremely lively in the final third when it comes to linking play, playing off fellow blue shirts and bringing others into the game, thus enabling Cardiff to up the ante of their attacking moves.

There's actually a strong school of thought that the ex-Preston North End flyer is still right up there with the most technically gifted operators in the Welsh capital despite the signings of Ramsey, Josh Bowler and Manolis Siopis among others.

Cardiff City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Manolis Siopis Trabzonspor Permanent Dimitrios Goutas Sivasspor Permanent Aaron Ramsey OGC Nice Permanent Yakou Meite Reading FC Permanent Karlan Grant West Brom Loan Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Jonathan Panzo Nottingham Forest Loan Josh Bowler Nottingham Forest Loan Runar Alex Runarsson Arsenal Loan

His displays last season haven't been lost on supporters either.

Signed from West Bromwich Albion on deadline day 2022, Robinson had felt the final piece in the Steve Morison jigsaw - but when that was quickly disassembled, he became the connective force that elevated those around him ever so slightly and ultimately played a key role in Cardiff's Championship survival, directly contributing to 11 goals amid only 19 starts due to injury and suspension.

Unfortunately, availability has still proved elusive for Robinson, who has been nursing an ongoing back issue aggravated during the club's pre-season trip to the Algarve.

He's played only a handful of times, however, the versatile 28-year-old made his first start in seven months during Cardiff's chastening 5-2 EFL Cup exit at the hands of Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening.

Sure, the Bluebirds crashed in humiliating circumstances courtesy of a sheer defensive capitulation, but that's far from a blot on Robinson's record and he reminded supporters - and perhaps even Bulut - just what he's capable of with a thunderous 25-yard strike that came from pretty much nothing.

Now, it feels natural that he'll get a chance to show his worth under Bulut in league football for the first time.

Mercurial academy graduate Rubin Colwill is going to be banging on the door with some power too, and he's got every right to following his own EFL Cup displays of late.

Ryan Wintle has also been used as the more advanced of a midfield three so he'll add to Bulut's selection headache, but it's one that can be solved by simply licensing Robinson with a window of opportunity.

Losing Ramsey for an extended period of time will hinder Cardiff regardless, but Robinson's skill-set probably presents the best chance of nursing their wounds and ensuring that the Welshman's absence isn't felt too much - and the City faithful are under no illusion of just what he can offer to this team at his best.