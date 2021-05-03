Cardiff City attempt transfer breakthrough for Sheffield Wednesday ace

Cardiff City have made an approach to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass, according to The 72.

The Owls’ league status is not yet confirmed, with their fate going down to the final day of the season as they prepare to take on Derby County at Pride Park.

But regardless of whichever division they are playing in next season, it looks set to be a summer of transition for the Owls, with many first-team players out of contract.

Windass isn’t among those, but with one year left on his contract and the Owls potentially dropping into League One, his future looks uncertain.

Windass has been in impressive form for Wednesday this season, scoring 10 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions, as well as chipping in with six assists.

The 27-year-old has recently been linked with Cardiff, Middlesbrough and Stoke City, as per Football Insider.

But The 72 now claim that Cardiff have made an approach to sign Windass, despite Wednesday’s season still very much up in the air.

Cardiff are planning for next season under Mick McCarthy and look set to finish just outside the play-off places this term.

The Verdict

It’s unknown how much of an approach Cardiff are said to have made, but I can definitely see Windass leaving this summer regardless.

He has been impressive for a struggling Championship side this season, and will want to kick on next season wherever he is at.

He can play in a number of positions in the final third, and with Harry Wilson set to return to Liverpool, they could do with replacing his goal threat this summer.