Cardiff City are preparing to sack manager Erol Bulut after a poor start to the season, with the Bluebirds boss' tenure potentially coming to an early close.

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, the Cardiff manager will be leaving after a horrid start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Bulut, who joined the South-Wales outfit in June 2023, looks to be departing after just one point from their opening five games, leaving his side rock bottom of the Championship.

Bulut's managerial history and points per match as per Transfermarkt Club Matches PPM Cardiff City 57 1.26 Gaziantep FK 65 1.32 Fenerbahçe 34 2.00 Alanyaspor 44 1.77 Y. Malatyaspor 69 1.45

Following this, it is now Cardiff's worst start to a campaign in 35 years, and after only one goal as well, everything is pointing towards the Turk's exit from the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Cardiff manager would become the third manager to leave a Championship club already this season following the exit of Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher and Ryan Lowe leaving his post at Preston North End.

Cardiff set to sack Bulut following shocking start

The Bluebirds' hierarchy seemed to have lost their patience with Bulut after a 1-0 away defeat to Derby County last weekend.

Adding to this, Cardiff have endured their worst start to a season since the 1989-90 campaign in the third division, increasing the likelihood of an exit for the Cardiff boss.

Bulut failed to appear for his media duties following Saturday's defeat, and instead handed it over to his assistant coach Omer Riza, indicating the Derby defeat had a detrimental impact on his future.

Cardiff's expectations of Bulut skyrocketed before the start of this season, with the former Turkey Under 21's international flourishing in his post last season.

A 12th placed finish would've given Cardiff the momentum to kick on this time round, but it has turned out to be the complete opposite.

A promising summer meant there was hope that the Bluebirds could push for a play-off place, with serious ambition shown through the acquisitions of Anwar El Ghazi, Chris Willock, and others.

Despite the 49-year-old's efforts, Cardiff owner, Vincent Tan, is looking to move on.

Bulut will be disappointed he hasn't been given more time

Even thought there has been a serious concern at the start of Cardiff's season, there is no doubt it's still early days in the campaign.

Before Bulut, Cardiff had endured close escapes from League One, after finishing five points away from relegation in 2022/23.

The Turk got his Cardiff side playing some brilliant football during their last campaign, and although there are no signs of this so far, Bluebirds fans saw a period of serious form after four straight wins under Bulut at the end of February and the start of March.

Arguably, his squad has had a serious impact on the way he plays his system. The Bluebirds relied heavily on the likes of Ryan Wintle and Josh Bowler to name a few, but after their moves, Bulut has seen difficulty in replacing his squad which was on an upwards trajectory.

You could also argue the Bluebirds have had a tricky run to proceedings. Burnley, Middlesborough and Sunderland in your opening five isn't an easy job at all, and could be seen as a harsh reality for Bulut.

But Tan clearly doesn't deem it enough to keep him in his job.

We'll never know if he can find the momentum once more as Bulut's time in Cardiff is coming to a close.