Highlights Cardiff City set to sign Anwar El Ghazi, adding to promising summer signings.

El Ghazi undergoing medical ahead of move, following interest from Sky Sports.

Potential fourth signing will strengthen squad alongside Willock, Chambers, and Kanga.

Cardiff City are poised to complete the ambitious signing of former Aston Villa and Ajax winger Anwar El Ghazi.

According to a fresh report from leading Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, El Ghazi is set to undertake a medical in the Welsh capital ahead of a move, which would see him become Erol Bulut's fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Cardiff's interest in El Ghazi was first called by Sky Sports on Tuesday afternoon, with the 29-year-old available as a free agent after his contract was terminated under controversial circumstances with Bundesliga side Mainz 05 last year.

Should the impending deal be completed, the two-cap Dutch international will add to a promising window that has already brought in Chris Willock, Calum Chambers and Wilfried Kanga.

More to follow...