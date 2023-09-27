Cardiff City have made an impressive start to the new Championship season.

The Bluebirds have been lurking in the bottom half of the league for a number of seasons now, something that has resulted in numerous changes of managers.

Erol Bulut was brought in as the club’s new manager in the summer, and Cardiff will be hoping he can be the one who can change the club’s fortunes.

It was a slow start to his reign, as they failed to win any of their opening three league games, but since beating Sheffield Wednesday in August, Cardiff have won three out of their four games, and one was a Welsh derby against Swansea City.

Them results have springboarded the club up to seventh place, and while it is early in the season, they look like a team that could take many by surprise.

As we wait to see how the season goes for Cardiff, here at Football League World, we have looked at the annual wage bill and the current highest earner at the club…

What is Cardiff City’s annual wage bill?

Over the years, Cardiff have seen some high-profile names leave the club, meaning their wage bill will have gone down.

This summer, Bulut made some changes to his team, bringing in fresh new faces, so here we have decided to look at what the club’s annual wage bill is now that the transfer window has closed.

According to Capology, they have estimated that Cardiff’s current annual wage bill is £12,548,000.

This is a significant decrease from the previous season, as the Bluebirds’ annual wage bill stood at an estimated £14,910,000.

But as mentioned, Cardiff have moved a lot of players on and have cut their wage bill by nearly £2.5 million.

In weekly terms, according to Capology, Cardiff’s weekly payroll is £241,308, and on average, a player at the club earns a weekly wage of £9,281. While a Cardiff player on average is said to earn £482,615 a week.

Who is Cardiff City’s highest earner?

According to Capology, they have Aaron Ramsey as the club’s highest earner. The site estimates, that the former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder is on a weekly wage of £80,000, but this seems to be a lofty number for a player in this league.

So it appears fellow midfielder Joe Ralls is the club’s highest earner, as his wage is verified. He is estimated to be on £24,423 a week, which means he gets £1,270,000 a year.

So out of that £12,548,000 annual wage bill, Ralls’ wage is a fair chunk of the annual wage bill for the Welsh side.

Can Cardiff City maintain their start to the season?

Cardiff have probably surprised many people so far this season, as they were a team that at times looked like they were sleeping towards League One.

However, Bulut has come in with new ideas, and it looks as though the team has bought into them. The Bluebirds are not the finished article, and there will be plenty of bumps in the road, but there is no reason as to why they can’t continue in this manner, as they are beating teams who you would expect to be around the play-off places.