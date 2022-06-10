Cardiff City announce their retained list ahead of the 2022/23 season

Cardiff City had a generally disappointing season in the Championship this year and ended up finishing the campaign sat 18th in the league.

Steve Morrison will be aiming for a much better year next season meaning there is plenty of work for him to be doing over the summer in preparation.

With that in mind, the Bluebirds today announced their retained list for next season with eight players from the first team squad being released from the club at the end of their contracts.

Leandro Bacuna, Ciaron Brown, Aden Flint, Josh Murphy, Marlon Pack, Alex Smithies, Isaac Vassell and Will Vaulks are the players who have been released from the squad.

Sheffield Wednesday have recently been credited with an interest in Vaulks so this may the next move on the cards for him whilst Stoke City are battling Derby County for Aden Flint.

New contracts have been offered to Joe Ralls, George Ratcliffe, Caleb Hughes, Jac Clay, James Crole and Aidan MacNamara ahead of the new season too.

Sean Morrison will also remain with the club although due to his injury will be working on his rehab rather than playing anytime soon.

Whether the players offered new contracts will choose to sign on is yet to be seen but it seems as though Morrison’s done a fair bit of work so far in order to shape how he wants things to look next season and his next step will be making the right additions.

The Verdict:

There’s not really any names on here that are shocking although given Alex Smithies was awarded this years Players’ player of the year award, he is one name who could’ve been useful to keep on to at the club.

There are no doubt some good players on there although Vassell, for example, struggled with injuries and it is the right time to leave the club.

There will no doubt be a number of clubs in the Championship and League One looking at this list feeling happy as it makes certain wanted players available on free transfers.

The key for Cardiff now will be making sure that those offered new contracts are wanting to stay and then making the right signings to support those players so the club can push on next season.