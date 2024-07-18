Highlights Birmingham City are interested in Cardiff midfielder Andy Rinomhota, who is expected to leave this summer.

Birmingham's potential in League One under exciting manager Chris Davies could help Rinomhota's development.

Playing for Birmingham could be a stepping stone for Rinomhota to rediscover his form and excel in a more attack-minded team.

Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota has emerged on the radar of League One side Birmingham City.

It was reported by journalist Darren Witcoop earlier this week that Rinomhota is the subject of interest from numerous clubs, and the Blues are one of them.

He went on to add that the midfielder is expected to leave the Bluebirds in this transfer window, and Birmingham are exploring a possible deal as they search for a defensive midfielder.

Rinomhota’s future doesn’t look to be with Cardiff. While the midfielder had a very productive first season at the club, he fell out of favour last season under Erol Bulut and was sent out on loan to Rotherham United in the second half of the campaign.

The 27-year-old has one year remaining on his contract, and with Cardiff looking to let him go, the midfielder has a decision to make about where he next wants to play his football. While Birmingham may find themselves in League One this season, it should be a move that Rinomhota really considers, as it could benefit him enormously.

Rinomhota could be part of an exciting Birmingham City project

Birmingham City suffering relegation to League One at the end of last season wasn’t in the club’s new owners' plans.

However, they have had to deal with it, and the best way to do that is to make sure they are more than ready to compete in League One.

Of course, the Blues would have liked to stay in the Championship, but this relegation gives the club an opportunity to hit the reset button and build a club on and off the pitch that is sustainable and can grow into becoming even better.

It has been a very eventful and exciting summer for the club so far, as Birmingham have wasted no time in putting together a squad that can get out of the division.

The Blues have already made five new signings, with Emil Hansson, Alfie May, Ryan Allsop, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, and, most recently, Alex Cochrane all joining the club.

Meanwhile, they have also been linked with moves for Hannover 96 defender Phil Neumann and Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry.

The League One side are really looking to make a name for themselves in the transfer market, and as well as exciting players joining the club, Birmingham also have an exciting manager on board in Chris Davies.

It's very much a project that would surely excite Rinomhota.

Chris Davies can help Rinomhota develop into a better player

Birmingham decided to go down the route of appointing a young, upcoming coach as their new manager, something that a lot of football clubs have done in recent years.

This is a gamble for the club, but it is considered a fresh start for Birmingham, and they will have looked at what Ipswich Town did with Kieran McKenna as an example of what could possibly be achieved going down this route.

Andy Rinomhota's Championship stats Apps 183 Goals 3 Assists 9 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on 18th July)

Davies has worked as an assistant manager to Brendan Rodgers at Swansea City, Celtic, and Leicester City. He also worked under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur last season before joining the Blues.

The 39-year-old has gained enormous experience working as an assistant manager, and he has done it under managers who are very possession-based and like having the ball on the ground.

This is likely the way Birmingham are going to go this season, with Davies sure to be heavy on the coaching side of the game in a bid to get all his Blues players up to speed with the way he wants to play. Although not traditionally Rinomhota's game, developing that possession style will be beneficial in the mid-to-long-term.

You are never too old to improve, and the 27-year-old should see the opportunity of working with Davies as one that can take his game to a new level.

Rinomhota should prioritise a move to Birmingham City

Birmingham City are in League One this season, and the likelihood is that Rinomhota will want to continue playing in the Championship eventually.

However, there are good reasons why the midfielder should be considering a move to the Blues in this transfer window.

Davies’ side will be League One favourites, and if they live up to that billing, they will likely be operating at the top end of the table for the majority of the season.

Furthermore, given the quality the club already has at its disposal through new signings and players already there, they will likely be a side that plays on the front foot, and this could definitely benefit Rinomhota as he bids to put a couple of tough years behind him; it's quite a basic view, but simply playing in a better team that win every week can help a player rediscover their groove and get things moving back in the right direction for them.

The 27-year-old would be able to operate in a deep midfield role for the club, and his ability to win tackles and the ball back would suit Birmingham's more attack-minded players.

He showed his tenacity last season. He averaged 0.6 interceptions per game as well as 1.7 tackles. More importantly, Rinomhota won the ball back 3.2 times on average, and he was dribbled past just 0.5 times, as per Sofascore.com.

Rinomhota would have to work slightly on his ability on the ball. Last season he only averaged 76% pass accuracy. But he could be the perfect defensive-minded player who can thrive against the ball, rather than dictating the tempo Davies will want.

Joining the Blues would obviously be a step back in terms of going into League One, a division Rinomhota has never played in before. However, he needs to find a club where he fits in and will play week in and week out, and he could get that at Birmingham, putting a career back on track in the process.

It could be used as a step back to take two forwards, with the project at Birmingham not having the destination solely as a Championship squad. These are exciting times and, frankly, the Blues are maybe a better prospect than some second-tier sides at the moment.