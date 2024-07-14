Highlights Cardiff City plans mass player turnovers with Erol Bulut's stamp on the team.

Cardiff City are set for a mass turnaround in playing personnel this summer, as Erol Bulut looks to put even more of his own stamp on a Bluebirds side that finished 12th in the previous campaign.

The Welsh side have already waved goodbye to a number of players since the most recent season finished, with Romaine Sawyers and Sheyi Ojo leaving the club as their contracts came to an end.

Young players Ollie Denham and Rohan Luthra have also been released by City as their deals elapsed, as well as youth products Xavier Benjamin and Jai Semenyo.

And they will likely not be the last to leave the Welsh capital behind this summer, and here we take a look at a number of stars who could be moving to pastures new before the transfer window comes to a close.

Ebou Adams

After joining City in the summer of 2022, Ebou Adams has failed to make much of an impact for the Bluebirds, with just eleven Championship appearances to his name in that time.

Although injury has hampered his progress since making the move from Forest Green Rovers, the wide man has failed to get back into the Cardiff side since returning to fitness and was shipped out to Derby County for the second half of the previous campaign.

The move to Pride Park saw the Gambian play a huge part in the Rams’ promotion push in League One, as he featured in 17 matches from January to April, scoring a single goal as County earned a return to the Championship.

Upon securing promotion with his temporary side, Adams dropped a cryptic clue about where his future lies, with a reunion with Paul Warne not off the cards.

Adams said: "I think the fans have said it all. I've really enjoyed my time and I've loved it here. I've loved it. Honestly, I've enjoyed every single minute. Thank you to the fans, thank you to the club.

“I owe them so much. I'm happy to give them promotion, because that's the minimum they deserve. Hopefully next year they can go and do what they deserve to do.”

"It's never goodbye from me. I don't know where I'm going to be."

Andy Rinomhota

Another player in a similar position this summer is Andy Rinomhota, who starred for Rotherham United on loan for the second-half of the 23/24 season.

The Zimbabwean only mustered seven appearances for Cardiff during the first half of the campaign, and was very much deemed surplus to requirements by Bulut, as he made his switch to Yorkshire.

After making the move to the Millers, the 27-year-old featured 16 times for the side that finished rock-bottom of the second tier, as he couldn’t help them stave off relegation to League One.

Andy Rinomhota 23/24 Championship stats Club Appearances Starts Tackles Blocks Cardiff City 3 1 2 3 Rotherham United 16 12 30 16 Source: FBRef

With his future at the club uncertain, Rinomhota admitted he didn’t know where his future would take him as the previous campaign drew to a close.

“I haven't heard anything yet,” he told the Rotherham Advertiser.

“We'll have to see what happens with my situation at Cardiff. I don't know how things will turn out. Over the summer, there's a lot of time to sort things out,”

Callum Robinson

Republic of Ireland International Callum Robinson could be another player out the door this summer, with the forward falling into the bad books during the previous campaign.

The 29-year-old scored just once in his 23 appearances for the Bluebirds last season, and was left out of a clash with Birmingham City in April due to disciplinary issues.

Speaking of the incident, Bulut said: “They are not injured. It's a disciplinary penalty from my side. We don’t need to speak about this. It is internal, we cleared it. I spoke with the player,” said Bulut when asked about the pair’s absences.

"I said at the start of the season that discipline and respect is the most important thing for me. They were a little bit away from that. That’s why they were not with us.”

The Turk has also been critical of the forward in the past, and with a contract that has less than 12 months remaining on it, it would be no surprise to see him out the door before the window shuts in August.

Perry Ng

Bulut has already claimed that City have had sides interested in defender Perry Ng this year, with the former Crewe Alexandra man continuing to excel in his rise through the football league.

The 27-year-old’s consistency has seen him emerge as a top talent for the Welsh side, as he netted six goals and laid on a further four for his teammates in his 39 appearances last season.

The right-back has over 100 appearances under his belt for his current side after three and a half years in the Welsh capital, and his current boss believes he has what it takes to step up.

Speaking to BBC earlier this year, Bulut [pictured] said: “"I know already some clubs are interested in him. Maybe the club will get extra calls regarding Ng. In my opinion, he played a great season, six goals and four assists. For a right-back, that's good!

"I think he will also get offers abroad, in Europe. He is good, but of course, the Premier League is a different calibre. He knows this also. I spoke with him about that.

"But I think he can play [in the Premier League]."

The Turk also went on to suggest star players could be sold this summer, which could further add to the speculation surrounding Ng’s future.

Bulut continued: "I'm of the opinion that we have a few players where Cardiff City can make profit. We have a few players who have played well and you can turn that into an amount.

"About this decision, it has to be from the board, so I cannot say that now or discuss it. If the club has to sell, it's something else. But in football, when players get a value, the club gets go money, so they should go for that.”