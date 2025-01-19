Belgian Pro League side Anderlecht have taken an interest in Cardiff City winger Tanatswa Nyakuhwa.

This is according to Sacha Tavolieri, with the Bluebirds potentially set for a battle in their quest to retain one of their talented youngsters.

19-year-old Nyakuhwa hasn't made a single senior competitive appearance during his time at the Cardiff City Stadium, despite the fact he has been with the club since the age of seven.

Previously based nearby in Newport and joining in the pre-academy phase, it's surely the teenager's dream to become a first-team regular under Omer Riza, and he took a step closer to doing that back in July last year.

Putting pen to paper on a professional contract during that month, he was able to stay put in the Welsh capital, and it may only be a matter of time before he makes his first-team debut for the Bluebirds.

He was an unused substitute in Cardiff's eight-goal thriller against Southampton in an EFL Cup second round fixture back in August - but hasn't appeared in a single senior matchday squad since then.

But having seen his side progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup earlier this month, the 19-year-old may still be hopeful of making his debut this term, despite the fact he wasn't in the squad for the third round clash against Sheffield United and hasn't been involved for the Welsh side in their battle against relegation.

Championship table (20th-22nd) Team P GD Pts 20 Cardiff City 27 -12 27 21 Hull City 27 -10 26 22 Portsmouth 26 -13 26 (As of January 19th, 2025)

Anderlecht take interest in Tanatswa Nyakuhwa

According to Tavolieri, Nyakuhwa has been the subject of an enquiry from Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The player is being monitored for future transfer windows, so a move for the teenager may not materialise before the current window's deadline next month.

However, Tavolieri believes this is a link to keep an eye on in the future. At this point, it's unclear whether the Belgian side are willing to agree a deal with Cardiff, or whether they are waiting for the player to be out of contract.

Cardiff City may want to retain Tanatswa Nyakuhwa

Nyakuhwa may not have made a first-team appearance yet, but he seems to be a promising player.

Gaining experience in the U23 team in the Welsh League Cup this term, he will be hoping to take that into the first team if he gets the chance.

If he's promising enough for Anderlecht to be interested in him, Cardiff will surely want him to go out on loan, rather than seeing him leave permanently.

Thankfully for the Bluebirds, it seems as though the Belgian club may not be desperate to sign him during this window.

This means the Championship club may be able to keep tabs on his progress, before deciding what to do with him during the summer.