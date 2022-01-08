Cardiff City and Swansea City touted as 2022 destination for high-profile transfer

Cardiff City and Swansea City are said to be two clubs that Gareth Bale could move to in the event of Wales qualifying for the World Cup in 2022.

It’s reported by Sky Sports that Wales failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year could lead to Bale’s retirement as his contract at Real Madrid is due to expire in the summer.

However, they also claim that Wales reaching their first World Cup since 1958 will drive Bale on to play into 2022/23.

In that event, Sky Sports report how Cardiff or Swansea could be two destinations the forward considers in a bid to keep himself fresh for the major tournament.

Wales are two wins away from reaching the World Cup, taking on Austria in March before potentially locking horns with either Scotland or Ukraine for a place in Qatar.

Bale’s move from Tottenham to Real Madrid came for a then world-record fee, with the 32-year-old going on to lift four Champions League titles and two La Liga trophies.

He spent last year back on loan in England with Tottenham, where he scored 11 goals in 20 Premier League appearances.

This season, he’s made only three appearances in La Liga for Madrid, as his contract runs down.

The Verdict

Forget the controversy around how Bale’s career in Madrid has gone, this would be some coup for either Cardiff or Swansea.

Bale is a world class player and has been for over a decade. He’s won so many major titles and will go down as one of this generation’s best players.

Of course, this rumour centres around the World Cup in Qatar and Wales qualifying, with Bale seemingly happy to use the Welsh duo just to keep himself fit for the tournament.

Some players you wouldn’t hand that opportunity, but Bale isn’t one of those.

If he’s available and happy to come, it’s not something either Cardiff or Swansea can pass up.

Thoughts? Let us know!