Cardiff City and Rotherham United are both interested in Newport County defender Cameron Norman, according to Football Insider.

The Bluebirds and the Millers are both in the race to sign Norman this summer, with a number of clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two said to be "actively monitoring" him and "ready to put a number of offers on the table".

Norman, who joined the Exiles from Walsall in 2021, is out of contract at Rodney Parade this summer and although the club have offered him a new deal, he is yet to commit to an extension.

The 27-year-old has been an ever-present for Newport this season, starting all 46 league games, while he has scored five goals and registered four assists in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Norman was recognised for his performances by winning the club's Player of the Season award, as well as the Players' Player of the Season.

Newport finished 15th in the League Two table, while Cardiff and Rotherham both narrowly avoided relegation in the Championship, finishing 21st and 19th respectively.

What is the latest on Cameron Norman's Newport County future?

While not referring to Norman specifically, Exiles manager Graham Coughlan admitted that the club will be able to keep hold of some of their prized assets as they receive more attractive offers elsewhere.

"We will lose one or two players, that will be sad because we have really enjoyed working with each and every one of them," Coughlan told the South Wales Argus earlier this month.

"One or two are at that stage of their careers where they are sought after by clubs from the higher echelons. We can’t compete with what they have been offered.

"That’s sad because I would have loved to keep them all together and try to push on by adding to the group but that’s football. They’ve probably earned it, fair play to them."

However, Norman revealed in March that he is enjoying life at Rodney Parade and would be open to staying at the club.

Would Cameron Norman be a good signing for Cardiff or Rotherham?

Norman certainly deserves an opportunity at a higher level after his displays for the Exiles this campaign.

He has proven his quality both defensively and offensively, playing a key role in the club's revival under Coughlan which saw them comfortably secure safety.

It would not be a signing without risks given Norman's lack of experience in the second tier, but if he can adapt, he would be a good addition for the Bluebirds or the Millers.

With clubs from across the EFL keeping tabs on Norman, they may face significant competition for his signature.