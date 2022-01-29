Cardiff City and Reading among EFL quintet eyeing Crystal Palace youngster

Cardiff City, Reading, Oxford United, Accrington Stanley and Milton Keynes Dons are all interested in a loan deal for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old certainly appears to be outgrowing Premier League 2 having scored 11 and assisted five in 16 games this season for the Crystal Palace U23 side.

Rak-Sakyi made his senior debut for the Eagles against Chelsea in August and the time feels right for him to earn some more regular first team minutes in the EFL.

It would appear that Patrick Vieira and the Palace hierarchy have a lot of options in where to allow the youngster to go for his first loan move.

Cardiff City and Reading’s respective Championship relegation battles would provide a harsher, more high pressure atmosphere for the 19-year-old to cut his teeth in senior football.

That environment could bring the best out of Rak-Sakyi but would have a lower potential downside if the high stakes and fading fortunes of the two clubs was to affect the 19-year-old’s performances.

Oxford United and Milton Keynes Dons are the current favourites to make up the top six in League One, behind the automatic promotion pushing quartet of Wigan Athletic, Sunderland, Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers, both implementing very easy-on-the-eye styles of football.

The Verdict

Accrington Stanley is the safest option, but one that may come with the least competition for places, an atmosphere that Palace will want Rak-Sakyi to be exposed to.

It will be interesting to observe which pathway is selected with each having its pros and cons, and it could be an insight into the type of player and personality Palace see the youngster as.

It is crucial that Palace make the correct decision for Rak-Sakyi’s loan move to continue his upward trajectory and transition into the senior game.

The 19-year-old will be confident of heading out in the next few days and producing performances that see him return to South London more ready to be involved in Patrick Vieira’s first team plans than he is at present.