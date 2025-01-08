Cardiff City and Preston are both keen on Drogheda United’s Warren Davis after his impressive performances in the Irish league.

The 19-year-old has made over 50 appearances for the club since breaking into the team in 2023, and he has also represented Ireland at youth level.

Therefore, given his age and potential, it’s perhaps no surprise that he is on the radar of clubs in England, with Football Insider claiming that Cardiff and North End are both considering a January deal for Davis.

Preston and Cardiff are right to search for future stars

The attacking midfielder is out of contract with Drogheda later this year, and the report states that he has a release clause as part of his current deal, meaning a transfer should be relatively straightforward.

As well as that, it’s said the Irish outfit are open to cashing in, as this would also be a big step up for Davis in his career.

Both Cardiff and Preston are expected to be active in the market this month, as they are entering their first full transfer windows under their new respective managers, Omer Riza and Paul Heckingbottom.

So, they will both be seeking reinforcements, with the Welsh side in particular on the lookout to improve the group as they battle to stay in the Championship.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 21 Portsmouth 24 -11 23 22 Hull City 26 -11 23 23 Cardiff City 25 -15 23 24 Plymouth Argyle 25 -29 20

But, we know that Cardiff and Preston aren’t clubs who can just go out and spend huge sums to rectify any problems they have in the squad.

Instead, they have to look for potential bargains, and they will see Davis as someone who can develop into an exciting player, and he will only increase in value as well.

Whilst he would be a signing for the future, fans of both clubs will also be hoping that players are brought in to help the XI straight away.

Warren Davis is a low-risk move for Cardiff or Preston

Following on from that, Davis is the sort of low-risk move that could pay off spectacularly further down the line.

Clearly, patience would be required if he did make the move to a Championship club, and it may be another 12 to 18 months before he makes his mark in the first-team.

But, as outlined above, it’s not the sort of deal that is going to cost huge sums, and they would be getting a young, hungry player who will be determined to prove himself in the English leagues.