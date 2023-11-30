Highlights Middlesbrough and Cardiff City are interested in signing Ahmed Hegazy in the January transfer window.

Middlesbrough and Cardiff City are eyeing a move for Ahmed Hegazy in the January transfer window.

According to Teamtalk, the two Championship clubs are keeping tabs on the former West Brom player ahead of the winter market opening next month.

Hegazy spent four years with the Baggies, making nearly 100 appearances for the club before departing for Al-Ittihad in 2021.

The Egyptian has Premier League experience, and played a role in Albion’s promotion back from the Championship in the 2019-20 campaign.

The 32-year-old has spent the last two years competing in Saudi Arabia, but could be set to make a return to English football in 2024.

Who is interested in Ahmed Hegazy?

Hegazy has fallen down the pecking order of the Saudi club following an influx of major talent from other European sides over the summer.

The defender could be allowed to leave Al-Ittiahad on a free transfer in January, which has put a number of English clubs on high alert.

Boro and Cardiff are two such clubs that have been named as interested parties in the race to sign the centre back.

However, they face competition from the Premier League from Sheffield United and Burnley.

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic have also been offered the chance to sign the player in January, meaning there is plenty of competition for his services.

Both Middlesbrough and the Bluebirds are aiming to fight for promotion in the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United and Burnley are in the mix in the relegation battle in the top flight.

While the defender is seeking a possible move away from Saudi football, he may yet also be given an opportunity to impress new manager Marcelo Galllardo, who has replaced Nuno Espirito Santo in recent weeks.

Hegazy has also suffered serious injury issues in the last few years, and only recovered from a third ACL injury at the end of the previous campaign.

Where are Middlesbrough and Cardiff City in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

Cardiff and Middlesbrough are ninth and 10th in the Championship table respectively after a round of midweek action in the second tier.

Erol Bulut’s side suffered a 1-0 loss at home to rivals West Brom, while Boro earned an impressive 4-0 victory at the Riverside against Preston North End.

Goal difference is all that separates the two teams, with the gap to the play-off places now just three points after 18 games.

Next up for Cardiff is a trip to St. Mary’s to take on Southampton on 2 December, with Michael Carrick’s side set to face Leeds United at Elland Road at the same time.

Would Ahmed Hegazy be a good January signing?

Hegazy has plenty of experience in English football, playing in both the first and second tier with West Brom during his four-year spell at the club.

However, he has spent the last couple of years competing at a lower standard and may take time to adjust back to a more competitive level.

His injury issues are also a concern, as he has missed significant game time in recent years.

The 32-year-old is also likely past his best at this stage of his career, meaning his arrival would really be a short-term solution for either side should they sign him.