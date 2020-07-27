Cardiff City and Middlesbrough amongst four-way Championship pursuit of 25-year-old

Cardiff City are in the mix to sign Dillon Phillips from Charlton Athletic this summer, but they face competition from Derby County, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

Charlton suffered relegation back to League One last week on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road, with Lee Bowyer’s side lasting just a single season back in the Championship.

Phillips was one of the club’s most impressive performers, however, which is reflected in the sea of Championship clubs willing to offer him a lifeline at that level.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (27/07, 16:39), Cardiff are ‘leading’ the race to sign Phillips, but there’s strong interest from elsewhere in the Championship, with Derby, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield all interested in doing a deal for the goalkeeper.

In the Championship this season, Phillips featured in every Championship fixture for the Addicks, impressing despite the obvious struggles of now-relegated Charlton – the 25-year-old conceded 65 goals in total.

The goalkeeper, who stands at 6ft 2inch, has been with Charlton since his youth team days, with his only other experience of playing at senior level coming with Cheltenham during the 2015/16 campaign, when he made 37 appearances.

Whilst Derby, Boro and Huddersfield are all preparing for another season in the Championship, Cardiff have a chance of promotion and begin their play-off campaign against Fulham this evening.

The Verdict

Phillips has been very impressive despite Charlton’s relegation, with the goalkeeper looking at home in the Championship.

He’d be a great addition for any of the four sides linked and at 25, he’s certainly got his best years ahead of him.

It’s gutting for Charlton that a player of his quality could be lured away, but that’s why it was so important for them to stay in the Championship.

