Cardiff City and Luton Town are both interested in sealing a deal for Lewes winger Ollie Tanner, according to The Athletic.

Premier League outfit Southampton are also believed to keeping tabs on Tanner ahead of a potential swoop.

The 19-year-old was seemingly on the verge of securing a move to Tottenham Hotspur after featuring for Lewes in the Isthmian League Premier Division during the first-half of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, as revealed by Lewes’ official website yesterday, Tanner failed to agree personal terms with Spurs and thus is set to stay at the club.

Brighton & Hove Albion recently had an offer rejected by Lewes for the winger which would have seen him stay with the non-league side on loan for the remainder of the season.

Tanner missed his club’s clash with Hornchurch yesterday due to injury and is set to be welcomed back into the side following the collapse of his proposed switch to Tottenham when he is fit enough to feature.

Yet with Cardiff, Luton and Southampton all looking into the possibility of making a move for Tanner, he may still call time on his stint with Lewes this month if one of these three sides decides to submit a suitable offer for him.

The Verdict

Whilst Tanner’s performances in non-league are clearly attracting a great deal of attention, Cardiff and Luton should only be looking to make a move for the winger if they view him as a long-term investment.

Yet to feature in the Football League during his career, the teenager may need some time to adapt to life in the Championship.

When you consider that Cardiff are currently able to turn to the likes of Rubin Colwill and Alfie Doughty for inspiration, Tanner may struggle to force his way into the club’s side in the coming months if he moves to Wales.

Luton meanwhile have Fred Onyedinma, Carlos Mendes Gomes and Jordan Clark at their disposal and thus may not be able to provide the winger with the game-time that he needs to improve as a player.