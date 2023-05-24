With Ben Brereton Diaz departing this summer, Blackburn Rovers are in for an interesting 2023-24 season after failing to make the Championship play-offs.

It has been made clear that player sales need to happen before money can be spent on improving the first-team squad with permanent fee-paying transfers, and that could be made through not only potentially cashing in on a top asset but also trying to sell some fringe players.

One Blackburn player who has been somewhat forgotten about is Tayo Edun, who supporters really didn't see much of last season.

Edun was brought to Rovers in 2021 by Tony Mowbray to compete with Harry Pickering at left-back, whilst also being able to cover in the middle of the pitch in midfield.

He featured 25 times in his debut campaign but under Jon Dahl Tomasson in the past season his minutes have been reduced, with just 13 appearances in all competitions and just two matches played in 2023.

What is Tayo Edun's contract situation at Blackburn?

When arriving from Lincoln City for £500,000 in the summer of 2021, Edun signed a three-year contract, but Rovers also hold the option to extend his deal by a further year into 2025 should they wish.

As it stands, that looks unlikely and due to his lack of game-time last season, they will apparently not stand in his way when it comes to a potential Ewood Park exit.

Clubs were interested in the January transfer window but a move failed to materialise in the end, meaning Edun stayed at Rovers for the remainder of the 2022-23 season but failed to make a first-team appearance, and was instead restricted to just three under-21's matches.

There could be a way out for Edun this summer though with multiple clubs interested in signing him.

Who is interested in Tayo Edun?

According to LancsLive, two clubs who wanted Edun back in January are once again monitoring his situation this summer with a view to potentially making a move.

One of those is Blackburn's Championship rivals Cardiff City, who tried to sign Edun on loan on transfer deadline day in January, only for that offer to be turned down by Rovers.

Then there is Charlton Athletic, who thought they had agreed to bring the left-footer to The Valley earlier on in the transfer window, only for an injury to Callum Brittain to put the brakes on that deal.

An unnamed Portuguese club also have Edun on their radar, who will be no doubt looking at his options in the coming months in order to find regular game-time.