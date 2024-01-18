Highlights Cardiff City are interested in signing centre-back Will Fish from Manchester United

Fish has been on loan with Hibernian and has impressed with his performances in the Scottish Premiership.

Cardiff face competition from other clubs in their pursuit of Fish, but a move to the Championship could be a good opportunity for the young defender.

Cardiff City are among a number of clubs monitoring the situation surrounding Will Fish.

According to The Athletic, the Bluebirds have identified the centre-back as a potential transfer target for next summer.

Fish is currently on loan with Scottish side Hibernian, and it is believed that he will see out the remainder of the campaign with the club.

Fish has made 20 appearances in the Premiership for Hibs, cementing his place as a key part of the team that currently sits sixth in the table.

However, he will return to Old Trafford in the summer following the conclusion of his loan spell.

Cardiff’s Fish interest

The 20-year-old is attracting interest from a number of clubs following his performances for Hibernian.

Fish came through the ranks at Man United, but has been unable to break into the first team squad of the Premier League side.

Unless he is able to convince Erik ten Hag to utilise him as part of his side next season, a move away from Old Trafford appears likely.

Cardiff are interested in a permanent deal to sign the defender in the summer after the campaign concludes.

Fish has previously spent time on loan with the likes of Stockport County, where he made just two appearances before returning to Man United.

The centre-back made his Premier League debut in a 2-1 win over Wolves in the final game of the 2020-21 campaign, coming off the bench in the closing stages.

He has yet to feature since, spending his time in the youth team before going out on loan to Stockport and Hibs.

No other interested clubs have yet been named, but it is expected that Cardiff will face competition in the race to sign Fish.

The Bluebirds will be looking to strengthen their defensive options, with planning for next season already underway.

Cardiff City league position

Cardiff are currently 13th in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

Erol Bulut’s side have struggled for consistent form in recent weeks, which has seen them drop into the bottom half of the second division.

The Welsh side will be aiming to earn a top six finish, with the club fighting for promotion to the Premier League.

Cardiff have been outside of the top flight since suffering relegation in 2019.

Next up for Bulut’s side is a trip to face Plymouth Argyle on 20 January.

Fish showing promise in Scotland

Fish hasn’t been able to break into Ten Hag’s plans, but he has still shown plenty of promise with Hibs.

A permanent move away from Old Trafford in the summer makes sense at this stage of his career, unless something drastic happens in the next six months.

A move to the Championship would give Fish the opportunity to compete at a high level on a consistent basis.

Cardiff would be an interesting next destination, with Bulut proving a very promising coach to work under for younger players looking to develop their careers.

This could also be quite an affordable deal, with United proving easy to negotiate with in recent years.