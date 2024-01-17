Highlights Ipswich defender Axel Tuanzebe has struggled for playing time this season, making just 8 appearances, and is keen to play regular football.

Cardiff City are interested in signing Tuanzebe as they look for defensive reinforcements after a player was recalled by another club.

Tuanzebe's fitness is a concern, as he has been plagued by injuries in recent years, but if he can stay fit, he could be a valuable signing for Cardiff and other Championship clubs.

Cardiff City are interested in signing Ipswich Town defender Axel Tuanzebe, according to Sky Sports' Transfer Centre (17/01, 13:50).

Tuanzebe joined the Tractor Boys on a one-year contract in September following his release by Manchester United, reuniting with manager Kieran McKenna after the pair worked together previously at Old Trafford.

Ipswich fought off competition from Premier League side Sheffield United for Tuanzebe's signature, but despite McKenna being a big fan of the defender, it has been tough for him at Portman Road so far.

The 26-year-old has made just eight appearances for the Tractor Boys, with six of those coming in the league, and he is said to be keen to play regular football.

Cardiff are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this month after Jonathan Panzo was recalled by Nottingham Forest, but the Bluebirds are not the only club weighing up a move for Tuanzebe, with Sky Sports claiming that "other Championship clubs are also having a look at the potential of signing him before the transfer window closes".

How has Axel Tuanzebe performed for Ipswich Town this season?

Tuanzebe came through the United academy, and he went on to make 37 appearances for the Red Devils, spending time out on loan with Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke City before his release in the summer.

However, Tuanzebe has been plagued by injury in recent years, and a long-standing back problem prevented the defender from making his debut for Ipswich until November when he started against Fulham in the EFL Cup.

McKenna has continued to be cautious with Tuanzebe's fitness, and the Northern Irishman said last month he was pleased with the progress Tuanzebe was making.

"The other night was another good step forwards for him. There's been progression in every game he's had on the pitch," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"There are still lots of areas for him to improve and I think that's exciting.

"He's been excellent in terms of his way around the building. He's very mature for his age, very focused, is a good professional and has been training really well.

"We always planned and agreed that it would be an easy build-in from a games point of view. Beyond that there's a process to understanding how we play and what his role would look like on and off the ball - a lot of work has gone into that."

McKenna has frequently rotated between Tuanzebe and Luke Woolfenden alongside Cameron Burgess at the heart of the defence in recent months, but it seems that Tuanzebe could look to move on this month in search of regular minutes.

The Tractor Boys have enjoyed an outstanding first season back in the Championship so far, and they currently sit second in the table, three points clear of third-placed Southampton.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Axel Tuanzebe would be a gamble for Cardiff City

There is no doubt that Tuanzebe is a more than capable defender at Championship level, but his fitness would be a huge concern for Cardiff as they consider a potential move.

Tuanzebe has impressed when he has featured for Ipswich this season, but he has only started back-to-back games on one occasion since his arrival at Portman Road in September.

If Tuanzebe is keen to play regularly, he should be careful before making the move to the Cardiff City Stadium as it may be difficult for him to break up the partnership of Dimitrios Goutas and Mark McGuinness.

It is easy to see why the Bluebirds and other Championship clubs are keen on Tuanzebe given his experience and quality, and while he would be a risky signing, if he can stay fit, he could be a gamble worth taking.