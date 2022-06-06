Cardiff City aiming to secure reunion with 73-cap international this summer

Cardiff City are aiming to secure a reunion with Aaron Ramsey this summer, according to a report from 90min.

The Bluebirds are expected to table a contract offer for the midfielder in an attempt to convince him to make a return to the club.

Ramsey started his career at Cardiff and made 28 appearances for the club before sealing a move to Arsenal in 2008.

Currently on the books at Juventus, Ramsey was loaned out to Rangers earlier this year after featuring on five occasions for the Serie A outfit during the first half of the campaign.

Ramsey went on to provide four direct goal contributions in 13 games for Rangers who reached the final of the Europa League and won the Scottish Cup last month.

Although Ramsey’s current deal at Juventus is set to run until 2023, it is understood that the club are willing to let him leave on a free transfer.

The midfielder, who has been capped on 73 occasions by Wales at senior level, is set to feature for his country in the World Cup later this year after Rob Page’s side defeated Ukraine 1-0 in a play-off game yesterday.

The Verdict

This is an audacious move by the Bluebirds as Ramsey would undoubtedly be a fine addition to their squad heading into the 2022/23 campaign.

Given that the former Arsenal man will need to maintain his fitness by featuring regularly at senior level before the World Cup starts in November, a move to the Cardiff City Stadium could potentially be beneficial for all of the parties involved in this deal.

Juventus will be able to free up a chunk of their wage bill whilst Ramsey will have a better chance of featuring regularly by securing a switch to a team which currently resides in the Championship.

As for Cardiff, they will be able to call upon the services of a player next season who has provided an impressive total of 152 direct goal contributions at club level during his career.