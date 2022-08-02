Cardiff City aiming to secure permanent transfer for Tottenham Hotspur man

Cardiff City are lining up a permanent move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Kion Etete, according to Wales Online.

The Bluebirds are in the market for multiple centre-forwards between now and the end of the summer transfer window on September 1, with an experienced front-man also being sought after on a loan deal.

Etete though appears to be the full-time option that Steve Morison wants to bring to the Welsh capital, but per the report, Cardiff have competition from other clubs in the Championship for the 20-year-old’s services.

The towering striker has never made a senior appearance for Spurs and spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at two different EFL clubs.

In the first half of the season, Etete scored six times in 22 outings for League Two side Northampton Town, and in January he made the step up to League One with Cheltenham, where he netted three goals in 13 appearances.

With just a year remaining on his contract at Tottenham, Etete is open to being sold by the Londoners and it has left Cardiff ready to swoop for his services.

The Verdict

Whilst he doesn’t have too much experience in senior football, Etete definitely possesses attributes that can make him effective in the Championship.

Standing at six feet and four inches tall, Etete would be a presence similar to what Uche Ikpeazu brought last season – albeit probably more mobile and a lot less physical.

The second tier of English football would be a big step up for Etete though having spent the previous season in Leagues One and Two, but it would perhaps be unrealistic to expect him to step straight into the Cardiff side should they secure a deal.

Etete does have a lot of potential and room to grow though, so for a long-term project he could be a good bit of business, depending on the fee Tottenham want.