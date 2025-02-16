The 2021/22 campaign was a season of uncertainty for Cardiff City - having finished eighth the year before under Mick McCarthy, there was initial optimism that the Bluebirds could push for a promotion challenge.

However, that hope quickly faded as the club suffered a disastrous run of eight consecutive league defeats, leading to McCarthy’s dismissal in October.

Former Cardiff striker Steve Morison was handed the managerial reins, initially in a caretaker role. His task was clear: rescue the Bluebirds from a relegation scrap and steer them towards safety.

Early results under Morison were promising, with three wins in his first six games, but inconsistency crept back in. A six-match winless streak dragged the team back towards the drop zone, making every point essential.

Cardiff ultimately finished 18th, their lowest league position since 2002/03, but amidst the turbulence, one unlikely figure stood tall – centre-back Aden Flint.

Aden Flint scored goals that mattered

Known primarily for his defensive attributes, Flint emerged as Cardiff’s most reliable goal threat.

The 6’6” defender finished the season as the club’s top scorer with six goals - an unusual but vital contribution that helped keep the Bluebirds afloat.

Having joined Cardiff from Middlesbrough in 2019 for £4 million, Flint had already endeared himself to the fans with a winning goal in the South Wales derby the previous season, but his influence in 2021/22 went beyond local bragging rights.

His goals - many of them towering headers from set-pieces - came at crucial moments, earning vital points in a campaign that could have spiraled into disaster.

His most memorable performances included consecutive braces over Millwall and Peterborough United - the latter of which rescued a point on the road for the South Wales outfit late in the game.

Flint’s contribution wasn’t just about goals: his experience and leadership were invaluable in a season of transition. He made more appearances (42) than any other Cardiff player and was a consistent presence in a side that struggled for stability.

His aggressive, aerially dominant style suited Cardiff’s fast and direct approach under McCarthy, and while Morison attempted to implement a more modern playing style, Flint remained a key figure.

Despite his efforts, Cardiff opted not to extend his contract, allowing him to leave on a free transfer to Stoke City at the end of the season.

His departure marked the end of an era for a player who, for all his limitations, played a vital role in ensuring the club’s Championship survival.

Aden Flint's Cardiff City legacy

Cardiff City’s 2021/22 season may not go down in history as one of their finest but Flint’s contributions were undeniably crucial.

In a campaign marked by inconsistency in attack – Cardiff's 50 goals was less than half of league winners Fulham’s 106 – Flint proved to be an unexpected hero.

As the team struggled to find their rhythm going forward, it was the veteran centre-back who stepped up, scoring key goals that ultimately helped secure their Championship survival.

Though the season didn’t live up to previous expectations, Flint’s presence in both defence and set-pieces was invaluable. His aerial dominance provided Cardiff with a consistent threat, often offering a vital outlet when the team’s attacking play faltered.

His goal in his penultimate game for the club, a 2-1 defeat to Hull City, was a testament to his importance during a challenging campaign.

In a year where survival felt like victory, Flint delivered exactly what Cardiff needed: leadership and reliability at a time when goals were hard to come by.

He may not have been the most glamorous player, but his role in ensuring the club's Championship status was undeniable, and his influence will remain part of Cardiff’s survival story.